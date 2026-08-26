‘Bridgerton’ Star Recalls the ‘Really Weird and Scary’ Fan Encounter She Faced While on Vacation

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Actress Golda Rosheuvel opened up about a less-than-pleasant fan encounter she faced while on vacation following the global success of “Bridgerton,” calling the experience “really weird and scary.”

During her Tuesday appearance on Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s “Dinner’s on Me” podcast, Rosheuvel, reflected on the anxiety and loss of anonymity that came with her “Bridgerton” fame.

“It is helpful that we were together before it all went crazy,” Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte on Netflix’s romance drama, said of her wife, Shireen Mula. “Sometimes she still holds on to the old days, which can be a little difficult.”

Rosheuvel offered up their newfound travel expenses as an example, noting, “I don’t want to sound like a wanker, but it’s things like having to travel in a different seat than we used to. Do you know what I mean? And flying to Europe for £400 now rather than £50.”

As Rosheuvel went on, she explained that this wasn’t due to wanting a more luxurious travel experience, but out of a need for privacy.

“Sadly, sometimes I have anxiety about traveling, about people looking at me, because they do,” she said. “Being in the public eye now, my senses, I will know when somebody over there a mile away goes, [gasps]. And I know that they’ve recognized me.”

Per Rosheuvel, there have been “things that have happened” since rising to fame with “Bridgerton,” sharing that they “have not been pleasant.”

“We were chased in Barcelona by a few girls,” she recalled. “And that was really weird and scary and, you know, we were on holiday. It was just bizarre.”

Rosheuvel then expressed gratitude for getting “paid enough to be able to keep ourselves safe.”

Ferguson, who starred on 11 seasons of ABC’s “Modern Family,” related to Rosheuvel’s safety concerns, noting he experienced something similar early on in the comedy’s success.

“The first year of ‘Modern Family,’ for me, because I wasn’t someone who was well known and we all were being paid different prices because, you know, certain people were very famous and certain people were not. I was one of the people who was not,” he noted. “I wasn’t getting paid as much as other actors, but yet we were all on this thing together that was this juggernaut that people were recognizing us from. And I found … I wasn’t always able to afford what I needed to keep myself safe in that first year.”

Ferguson noted that when renegotiations came around, he made sure to advocate for himself, adding, “I was like, “No, I deserve this because what the job is now is requiring different things from me and I need to be able to support that.’”

Watch Ferguson and Rosheuvel’s conversation above.