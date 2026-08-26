Adam Scott Says ‘Severance’ Season 3 Has Been Filming for Weeks

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Adam Scott revealed that “Severance” Season 3 is currently in production on “The Today Show” with Craig Melvin Tuesday.

“The Today Show” host asked the star of the Apple TV series what he could tell audiences about Season 3 since they have begun shooting.

“I can tell you this. Shooting is officially underway for Season 3,” Scott said coyly. “And that’s it.”

You can watch the moment yourself in the clip below.

Melvin then pressed further and asked if fans would have to wait three years between seasons again. “Severance” Season 2 came out in 2025, three years after the first season, following delays from the SAG and WGA strikes.

“We’re doing everything we can to try and make sure that doesn’t happen. You never know,” Scott said. “We want to make the best show possible, so whatever it takes.”

“You were so disciplined in a non-message,” Melvin joked with the actor. “How far into the shooting are we?”

Scott confirmed that they are a few weeks into production but added that they “just started.” When asked if the season would wrap production by Christmas, the actor answered generically, saying who knows.

Executive producer for the series Ben Stiller teased that production may be underway in a cryptic tweet earlier this summer.

“‘To return to work is to return home,’ Kier Eagan,” Stiller wrote in a July 27 tweet.

“To return to work is to return home.”



Kier Eagan pic.twitter.com/wI1OumVmcL — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) July 27, 2026

Series creator Dan Erickson posted the same image of Helly and Mark running through the halls of Lumon Industries on his Instagram last month.

Apple purchased “Severance” from Fifth Season, the production company behind the first two seasons of the thriller series, in February. The deal will see Fifth Season stay on as an executive producer. The transaction was similar to the tech giant’s acquisition of “Silo” from AMC Studios following its first season.

There is no official release date for Season 3.

“Severance” led the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2025 in nominations with 27, ultimately winning 8 awards. The show has received 41 nominations and 10 wins overall. Britt Lower and Tramell Tillman won for their lead and supporting performances, respectively, in Season 2.