Bryan Cranston and Jamie Lee Curtis to Star in Updated ‘Carousel of Progress’ at Walt Disney World

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“Carousel of Progress,” an audio-animatronic stage show overseen by Walt Disney and originally created for the 1964-65 World’s Fair in Queens, holds the record as the longest-running stage show in the history of American theater. And the attraction, which went to Disneyland following the closure of the World’s Fair and has been a part of Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom since 1975, recently shut down for a reimagining.

Now Disney has unveiled who will be starring in this new version of “Carousel of Progress” when it reopens in late spring 2027. Bryan Cranston will star as the father in the story, which charts American progress (this new version will begin in the 1960’s and continue to today), with Jamie Lee Curtis voicing his wife.

Not much is known about this version of “Carousel of Progress,” although there were props on display at the stunning Walt Disney Imagineering pavilion on the show floor of D23, the studio’s annual expo. During the presentation announcing Cranston and Curtis’ casting, the company showed off some concept art from the new version of the show, depicting a scene set in the 1980’s that appeared to be coinciding with the Halloween season.

Contrary to the popular narrative, “Carousel of Progress” has been updated five times – in 1967, 1975, 1981, 1985 and 1993. The theme song, “There’s a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow,” has perhaps become more beloved and ingrained in Disney popular culture than the show itself, which was admittedly a little long in the tooth before this new update was announced.

This version of the attraction will also feature a new pre-show starring an animatronic Walt Disney. A similar figure just debuted at Disneyland in the theater that also houses Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln (an expansion of another World’s Fair show).

The new “Carousel of Progress” will debut at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in late spring 2027.