‘The Imagineering Story’ Season 2 to Debut in Early 2028

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One of the greatest original series to ever air on Disney+, Leslie Iwerks’ “The Imagineering Story” will return for a second season in 2028.

Iwerks appeared on stage at D23 to announce the project, which she stresses will focus on projects currently in development (or recently opened) at the company’s global portfolio of theme parks. Audiences can likely expect the same level of rigorous research and hyper-specific detail that made the original “Imagineering Story” episodes entertaining pieces of theme park history.

Iwerks’ latest Disney+ documentary, “Disney Worldbuilders,” which chronicles Disney creatives and how they translate stories into park attractions, premieres at D23 on Sunday. It will arrive on Disney+ on August 20.

Earlier this year, Iwerks also released the documentary “Disneyland Handcrafted,” which chronicled the year or so that it took to build and open Disneyland back in 1955. Using archival photography, along with more modern interviews, the feature was surprisingly unfettered, as it followed a ragtag group mounting ambitious projects.

But “The Imagineering Story” really is Iwerks’ central Disney production, taking viewers behind-the-scenes of the division of the company that was started by Walt Disney himself as a research-and-development arm, where the magnate could play and imagine without much corporate oversight. The Disney-branded “Imagineers” are not only responsible for the rides, show, attractions and cruise ships that guests around the world enjoy, but they have filed an incalculable amount of patents and technological innovations over their decades of work.

“The Imagineering Story” Season 2 debuts on Disney+ in early 2028.