Ana Navarro Torches Caitlyn Jenner for Asking Trump to Help in Passport Gender Swap: ‘Cry Me a F–king River’

Caitlyn Jenner is getting no sympathy from “The View” host Ana Navarro for being unable to travel after her passport gender changed back to male.

Jenner — a conservative trans personality, voiced support for Donald Trump leading up to and during his second term — is now calling for the president’s help after her passport’s gender was changed back to “male,” impeding the Olympian’s ability to travel. As Jenner’s plea went viral, Navarro didn’t hold back when commenting on the story on her Instagram account.

“Boo-hoo,” she wrote. “Cry me a f–king river.”

Jenner explained her position while talking on the “Tomi Lahren Is Fearless” talk show earlier this month. She pointed out she had been traveling regularly after going through the long and arduous process to get her gender changed on legal documents, including her passport. However, Trump’s latest executive orders tied to gender identity have undone that work.

“I love President Trump, and I think he signed this executive order, I don’t know who underneath him was putting this thing together, that all federal documents [have] to be your biological sex at birth,” Jenner said.

She added: “Recently, I had my passport, I had to get it renewed. I sent it back. It comes back with gender marker ‘M.’ Screws everything up. There’s a form in there if they made a mistake, you can correct it, so I fill out all the proper forms.”

Despite Jenner’s public support of Trump for years, the administration has always held a strong anti-LGBTQ+ stance. Still, Jenner was shocked by this development and, despite having the president’s personal number, has not used it because “it’s not just about me, it’s about all people in this situation.”

She did, however, write the president a letter, giving it to a secret service agent at Mar-a-Lago two months ago.

“I haven’t heard from him. He’s kind of busy right now,” she noted. “My gender marker is not big on the issue, OK? So, I get that, and I’m not blaming him whatsoever. I love the guy, and I love what he’s doing.”