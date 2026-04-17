“The View” weighed in on how well Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been performing as Health and Human Services secretary, saying he hasn’t improved Americans’ quality of life at all and has only made us “sicker.”

“I think it’s terrifying,” co-host Sunny Hostin said during the ABC talk show on Friday. “He’s deeply unqualified, we all knew that. He doesn’t have any medical training, medical degrees, science training, and he’s made America sicker. That’s just a fact.”

The hosts’ conversation came up as Kennedy is testifying before Congress to make a case for his “Make America Healthy Again” policies, as well as the Trump administration’s proposed budget, which seeks to make major cuts to health agencies.

“I don’t think Congress will get rid of him, I don’t think he’s going to resign, I don’t think the president’s going to get rid of him,” Hostin added. “I think we’re stuck with him, unfortunately. But I do think we need to listen to our own physicians and our own doctors and be properly guided.”

RFK JR. DEFENDS HEALTH AGENDA BEFORE CONGRESS: 'The View' co-hosts weigh in on Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. kicking off a marathon of hearings on Capitol Hill Thursday. pic.twitter.com/WWEM18YN7F — The View (@TheView) April 17, 2026

So far during his court appearances, which began on Thursday, RFK Jr. has been questioned about the measles outbreaks in several states, as well as his past remarks that Black children on certain ADHD medications should be “re-parented.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin noted that since Kennedy has been in his HHS role, funding for crucial research has declined.

“As Gen X and Millennial Americans are seeing huge spikes in cancer, grants to cancer research fell by 23% under his watch, mental health research grants fell by 47%, you’ve got these rise in measles outbreaks and — bonus — researchers, scientists and doctors are leaving America and going to China because these grants are disappearing,” she explained.

Conversations around how the Trump administration is handling the health and wellbeing of Americans also extended to Dr. Oz — administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, under RFK Jr. — and his defense of Trump’s supposed joke about diet soda killing cancer. “The View” panel said they don’t believe he’s joking at all.

“I don’t think he was kidding at all,” Hostin said. “I remember with Covid that he suggested that disinfectant could possibly kill the disease, so I don’t think he’s joking at all.”

TRUMP BELIEVES DIET SODA KILLS CANCER CELLS, DR. OZ SAYS: 'The View' co-hosts weigh in as White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt dismisses Pres. Trump's soda-cancer claim as a "joke." pic.twitter.com/fbmrDTcYHd — The View (@TheView) April 17, 2026

“Maybe instead of being a president he should go be an oncologist, and if he was trying to be funny, better yet, go have him be a clown,” co-host Ana Navarro agreed, ultimately saying that everyone should take up Hostin’s suggestion to not listen to Trump nor Kennedy’s medical advice.

“Bottom line is what Sunny said earlier: do not take advice from RFK Jr., do not take health advice from Donald Trump — take advice from your doctor,” she concluded.