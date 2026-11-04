Carlos López Estrada Headlines 2026 Proof Film Festival

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Carlos López Estrada, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind “Blindspotting” and “Raya and the Last Dragon,” will headline American Cinematheque’s fourth annual PROOF Film Festival, which will be held at the Culver Theatre from Nov. 5-8.

The independent festival showcases short films from up-and-coming filmmakers with the goal of helping them break into the entertainment industry with feature and TV projects. The festival’s 2024 Audience Choice Award winner, “The Musical,” has been developed into a feature-length film starring Gillian Jacobs, Tony Award winner Will Brill and Golden Globe winner Rob Lowe that will be showcased at this year’s PROOF on Nov. 5.