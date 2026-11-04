Sam Raimi Partners With Decentralized Pictures for New Filmmakers Horror Award

Sam Raimi and Decentralized Pictures (DCP), the nonprofit dedicated to empowering emerging filmmakers, are partnering for the Sam Raimi Horror Award. The honor includes $25,000 to produce a short horror film, mentoring support, P&A support and distribution of the completed film on the upcoming DCP+ streaming platform.

Interested applicants are “encouraged to explore the horror genre in original and unconventional ways, whether psychological, supernatural, visceral, comedic or an entirely unexpected direction.”

“This collaboration with Decentralized Pictures to help elevate promising filmmaking talent has been both a professional and personal passion of mine,” the filmmaker said in a Wednesday statement. “I can’t wait to discover the next standout horror visionary that will have audiences screaming in fright and delight.”

Raimi, whose credits include the first three “Evil Dead” films, Universal’s superhero-meets-monster movie “Darkman” and this year’s survival thriller “Send Help,” offers a “unique style” that has “consistently demonstrated how horror can be used not only to frighten, but to build unforgettable stories, explore powerful ideas, and tell deeply human stories that stay with audiences for years to come. This award aims to identify a director with a novel approach to horror,” per a press release.

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Below are the requirements and details of the new Sam Raimi Horror Award:

Submission Fee: $25 (Fee is for community review compensation)

$25 (Fee is for community review compensation) Short Video: A compelling short video sample demonstrating the filmmaker’s creative perspective, storytelling ability, and production capabilities. This may be a previously produced scene, short film excerpt, visual sample, teaser, or proof of concept.

A compelling short video sample demonstrating the filmmaker’s creative perspective, storytelling ability, and production capabilities. This may be a previously produced scene, short film excerpt, visual sample, teaser, or proof of concept. Project Description: One-page document or lookbook describing the film the applicant wishes to produce (synopsis, visual references, etc.)

The award submission fees are distributed for moderation and peer reviews, creating an essential incentive to encourage more community engagement. The platform is entirely free to join and start reviewing, allowing submission fees to be earned directly through active participation. This ensures the platform remains accessible to creators from all economic backgrounds without requiring a direct submission purchase. By redistributing this fee to members of the DCP community, DCP seeks to make access to the film industry more democratic, inviting the public to decide the projects that are most deserving of recognition.

Submissions are open now through Dec. 31, with the community review period ending 14 days after submissions close. The finalists will be announced shortly after the review period ends. Raimi, Roman Coppola, Jed Shepherd, Eduardo Sanchez, Leo Matchett and Emma Raimi will select the final recipient.