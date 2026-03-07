Cary Elwes Pays Tribute to Rob Reiner on Late Director’s Birthday: ‘Missing You So Much’

Cary Elwes paid tribute to his late friend Rob Reiner on what would’ve been the director’s 79th birthday.

“The Princess Bride” star took to Instagram on Friday, where he shared a photo of himself with Reiner set to a cover of “Storybook Love,” the Oscar-nominated theme song from the fantasy comedy film.

“Today would have been your 79th birthday,” Elwes captioned the post honoring the deceased director for “The Princess Bride.” “Still hard to believe you’re gone. Missing you so much #robreiner ⚔️💔.”

Rob and Michele Reiner died on Dec. 14 in a double homicide from “multiple sharp force injuries,” according to the L.A. Medical Examiner. Their 32-year-old son Nick — who has battled mental health and addiction issues in the past — was later arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances. He pleaded not guilty to the charges back in February.

In the aftermath of Rob and Michele’s passing, many of their famous friends and colleagues spoke out and praised the pair as the ultimate Hollywood couple.

At the end of December, Elwes himself penned a lengthy tribute to the late couple, remembering them as “a great team.”

“To say that they were a great team would be an understatement,” he wrote at the time. “Their only interest in fame was that it allowed them to shine a light on causes they believed in, especially helping those who were marginalized. In a town where many talk the talk, they truly walked it.”

He also recalled the wonderful time he had making “The Princess Bride” with Reiner, writing, “I can’t remember a single day without laughter. The movie is about love, loyalty and sacrifice. Things that Rob held dear. Which is among the many reasons he was the perfect person to direct it.”

Elwes’ co-star Mandy Patinkin also spoke out at the time, calling the loss an “unthinkable tragedy.”

“I can’t breathe, but I’m breathing,” he added. “I’m howling at the gods every moment, then I talk to a friend or myself and quiet down and I realize the gods are not to blame, the tsunami of tragedy is the responsibility of human beings.”