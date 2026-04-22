Charlamagne Tha God Says Tucker Carlson’s Trump Apology Will Help Dems in the Midterms: ‘Got What They Need’ | Video 

Charlamagne Tha God thinks Democrats got exactly what they needed from Tucker Carlson’s apology for playing a part in getting Donald Trump re-elected as president.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Breakfast Club,” the host explained that it didn’t matter whether Carlson’s apology about helping Trump get re-elected was genuine. Democrats running in the midterm elections and in 2028 should be ready to plaster that apology in as many campaign ads as possible, he advised.

“See, it doesn’t matter if he’s sincere. Democrats got what they need[ed],” Charlamagne said. “They should be clipping that up and getting ready to run that in campaign ads for the midterms — and in 2028 — because I don’t think Tucker would ever endorse a Democrat or an Independent. He’s going to stick to Republicans. He’s going to stick to MAGA — if MAGA is still the dominant force in the Republican Party.”

He added: “So Democrats, y’all got what you need, OK? Tucker said he was wrong. Tucker said he misled the people. Y’all should be clipping that up and getting it ready for attack ads in all the upcoming elections because anyone Tucker endorses that’s in opposition to your party, you can just put that clip in campaign ads and say, ‘Are you really going to listen to someone who got it so wrong?’”

Watch his commentary on the issue below.

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Carlson, a long-time conservative commentator and supporter of Trump and the MAGA movement, shared an apology on his own show Monday for getting the president elected. The pair have been clashing more and more since the war with Iran began at the end of February.

“I mean, you and I and everyone else who supported him, you wrote speeches for him, I campaigned for him, I mean, we’re implicated in this for sure,” Carlson said to his brother, Buckley. “It’s not enough to say, ‘Well, I changed my mind.’ Or like, ‘Oh, this is bad. I’m out.’”

He added: “I do think it’s like a moment to wrestle with our own consciences. We’ll be tormented by it for a long time — I will be. And I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people, it was not intentional. That’s all I’ll say.”