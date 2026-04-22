Jimmy Kimmel Says Tucker Carlson Is ‘Still Plenty Nuts,’ Despite Apology Over Past Trump Support | Video

Jimmy Kimmel sounded off on Tucker Carlson’s apology for helping Donald Trump get elected, suggesting the conservative commentator is “still plenty nuts.”

During Tuesday night’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the late night host weighed in on Carlson’s viral apology, which he issued Monday on his “The Tucker Carlson Show” podcast.

“I mentioned last night Trump has fallen out with many of his most loyal maggots, including Tucker Carlson, who went so far as to apologize for ever supporting him in the first place,” Kimmel said. At this moment, Kimmel played footage from Carlson’s apology, where he said he and his brother, Buckley, who wrote speeches for Trump, were “the reason this is happening right now.”

Additionally, Carlson notably said he’d be “tormented” for the role he played in getting Trump elected “for a long time.”

“That’s big. I mean, Tucker Carlson apologizing for helping Trump get elected,” Kimmel responded. “I believe they call that liar’s remorse.”

Though, Kimmel didn’t appear too moved by Carlson’s mea culpa, as he joked that the podcaster “also admitted he is in a same-sex relationship with a green M&M,” referencing Carlson’s infamous outrage that the candy allegedly went “woke” by de-sexualizing its mascot.

“All the kooks are breaking ranks,” Kimmel continued. “Marjorie Taylor Greene, Alex Jones, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and now Tucker. And that was his brother, Buckley. Did anyone know Tucker had a brother, Buckley?”

As Kimmel went on, he quipped that the names Tucker and Buckley were “as white as it gets,” adding, “Their parents wear an ascot and a monocle.”

The comedian also called out Carlson for his recent rant against doctors, in which the former Fox News host said they were “the worst people in America.”

“But lest you think Tucker is a completely changed man, don’t worry, he’s still plenty nuts,” Kimmel said. “Thanksgiving at the Carlsons’ must be a barrel of laughs.”

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.