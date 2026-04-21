Tucker Carlson Apologizes for the Role He Played in Getting Trump Elected: ‘I’ll Be Tormented by It for a Long Time’ | Video

Tucker Carlson issued an apology for the role he played in getting Donald Trump elected, sharing he’ll be “tormented by it for a long time.”

The conservative commentator shared the surprising mea culpa during Monday’s episode of “The Tucker Carlson Show,” where discussed the state of the country under Trump’s second term with his brother, Buckley Carlson.

“I mean, you and I and everyone else who supported him, you wrote speeches for him, I campaigned for him, I mean, we’re implicated in this for sure,” Carlson said to his brother. “It’s not enough to say, ‘Well, I changed my mind.’ Or like, ‘Oh, this is bad. I’m out.’”

As Carlson went on, he admitted that they, along with “millions of people like us,” are “the reason this is happening right now.”

“So, I do think it’s like a moment to wrestle with our own consciences,” he added. “We’ll be tormented by it for a long time — I will be. And I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people, it was not intentional. That’s all I’ll say.”

Carlson’s admission came after his brother suggested that those in power should consider utilizing the 25th amendment, which can declare the president incapable of fulfilling their duties.

“The 25th amendment is there for a reason,” the younger Carlson said. “It’s not crazy to talk about it in this context. If our country is suffering great and lasting damage, which it seems to be, then sober minds need to come in and exercise what power they have for the benefit of all of us.”

Of course, this is just the latest update in Carlson’s MAGA breakup from Trump. The conservative podcaster was one of the first MAGA media personalities to denounce the Iran war, openly criticizing the president for launching the military operation in February.

The president did not respond kindly to Carlson’s criticism, issuing a number of insults, including calling him “a low IQ person,” a “nut job” and a “troublemaker.”

Additionally, the president wrote on Truth Social earlier this month: “Flailing Fools like Tucker Carlson, who couldn’t even finish College, he was a broken man when he got fired from Fox, and he’s never been the same — Perhaps he should see a good psychiatrist!”

Still, earlier in April, Carlson chose to offer Trump “grace” after the president attacked him online.