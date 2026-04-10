Tucker Carlson Offers Trump ‘Grace’ for Lashing Out, Suggests He’s Being Blackmailed by Israel

Tucker Carlson offered Donald Trump “grace” after the president attacked him online, but wondered if he’s being blackmailed by Israel.

Carlson floated his theory after Trump torched him, Megyn Kelly, Alex Jones and Candace Owens on Truth Social for speaking out against the Iran war. Despite being described as “Low IQ,” a “nut job” and a “troublemaker,” Carlson expressed empathy for the president while suggesting he might be in a tough spot.

“Establishment media never reports this, but the Israeli government has a storied history of blackmailing U.S. presidents,” Tucker said in a note published to his website Friday. “Perhaps the most jarring example occurred in the ’90s, when Israel used recordings of a Bill Clinton–Monica Lewinsky phone sex session as leverage to pressure Clinton into releasing convicted spy Jonathan Pollard from prison. We’re not joking. That really happened.”

He added: “The phone sex story is worth remembering as President Trump attempts to end the Iran war. Like many other things Israel has done, it shows that America’s ‘special ally’ is willing to play very dirty to achieve its goals. Dark-money campaign contributions, extortion, physical threats and even assassination. In their anti-Christian worldview, the ends always justify the means. They have no issue destroying lives.”

Days after his announced two-week ceasefire with Iran, Trump went after some of his biggest MAGA supporters for being against his war from the beginning – saying they were “stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too.”

“Now they think they get some ‘clicks’ because they have Third Rate Podcasts, but nobody’s talking about them, and their views are the opposite of MAGA — Or I wouldn’t have won the Presidential Election in a LANDSLIDE,” Trump said at the time. “MAGA agrees with me, and just gave CNN a 100% Approval Rating of ‘TRUMP,’ not Hand Flailing Fools like Tucker Carlson, who couldn’t even finish College, he was a broken man when he got fired from Fox, and he’s never been the same — Perhaps he should see a good psychiatrist! Or Megyn Kelly, who nastily asked me the now famous, ‘Only Rosie O’Donnell,’ question, or ‘Crazy’ Candace Owens, who accuses the Highly Respected First Lady of France of being a man, when she is not, and will hopefully win lots of money in the ongoing lawsuit.”

Per Carlson, he hoped Trump would soon find his strength amid the pressures of war. Despite being against the entire thing, he offered the president goodwill after the online attack.

“We decided to write about this after Trump published a Truth Social post attacking our company, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens and Alex Jones, each of whom supported him for years,” Carlson added. “Rather than engaging in petty name-calling, we want to give the president some grace. He is facing a level of pressure that is dark enough to make him abandon his campaign promises and morph into the precise kind of politician he once vowed to destroy. He would not have let that happen unless his personal stakes were really high. We hope he overcomes.”