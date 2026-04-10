Alex Jones Slams Trump as a ‘Rotting Husk’ of His Old Self, Thanks Him for MAGA Ousting | Video

Alex Jones hit back at Donald Trump after the president blasted the far-right podcaster, Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens as “nut jobs” for criticizing him over the Iran War.

After the president’s Truth Social rampage on Thursday, where he suggested the MAGA media personalities had “Low IQs” and were ” the opposite of MAGA,” the controversial internet personality released both a video and an X post in response to the criticism.

“I have made it very clear that I no longer support Trump and I’m very thankful to him for making it clear that I have nothing to do with him,” Jones wrote on X. “The new Trump is a rotting husk of the old Trump.”

He then expanded on his schism with Trump and MAGA in a new video, where he stated that he “supports the old Donald Trump, not the new [one].”

“And now his wife today, unannounced, reportedly he didn’t know, came out and said, ‘I was never in a relationship with Epstein,’” he said. “She’s just like Bill Gates’ wife … coming out and saying I’m not associated with Bill. Melania said that we need to see the women come forward. Epstein is real. We need Congressional hearings. But Trump said a whole bunch last year and this year. ‘Epstein’s a hoax. There’s nothing there.’”

He continued: “Trump is in free fall. This is an absolute nightmare. The Democrats are capitalizing on this and they absolutely love it — but it’s Donald Trump’s fault.”

Later on in his video message, Jones blasted Trump for trying to make the Epstein files go away, adding, “So, Trump’s got a big problem and this is him panicking, trying to go after some of his best, real supporters. But now he’s got new supporters.”

Per Jones, Trump is now prioritizing the “Never Trumpers,” including Sen. Lindsey Graham and Ben Shapiro. “So, that’s great. That’s who you want to be MAGA? That who you tell us is MAGA?” he added. “Well, we’re not MAGA. We’re 1776 Worldwide.”

Jones then took a moment to “grieve the old Trump,” sharing he was grateful to have been ousted from MAGA by the president.

“I’m really glad he’s differentiating, saying, ‘You’re not with me,’” Jones declared. “‘Cause, I’m not with you. I don’t want to be at your cool, corrupt kid, Howard Lutnick, Jeffrey Epstein class table. Thank you so much for delineating that I’m not with you, a sinking, burning ship.”

Before he brokedown the president’s scathing rebuke of himself and other MAGA media personalities line-by-line, Jones vowed he would “stand against this new Trump,” who he said has become “more demonic, more twisted and more sick.”

His full commentary is available below.

Exclusive! Alex Jones Responds To President Trump’s Unprecedented Attack Against Him and Almost Every Other Original MAGA Supporter



“We Hope and Pray That President Trump Wakes Up From The Mind Control Spell That The Never Trumper Neo-Cons and Netanyahu Have Put Him Under”

-… https://t.co/k9F2kBEzmr pic.twitter.com/d0SawLtDzT — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) April 9, 2026

Jones’ denouncement of Trump came hours after the president took to Truth Social and suggested the conservative commentators had spoken out against him in recent weeks in order to get “some ‘free’ and cheap publicity.”

“Now they think they get some ‘clicks’ because they have Third Rate Podcasts, but nobody’s talking about them, and their views are the opposite of MAGA — Or I wouldn’t have won the Presidential Election in a LANDSLIDE,” he wrote. “MAGA agrees with me, and just gave CNN a 100% Approval Rating of ‘TRUMP,’ not Hand Flailing Fools like Tucker Carlson, who couldn’t even finish College, he was a broken man when he got fired from Fox, and he’s never been the same — Perhaps he should see a good psychiatrist! Or Megyn Kelly, who nastily asked me the now famous, ‘Only Rosie O’Donnell,’ question, or ‘Crazy’ Candace Owens, who accuses the Highly Respected First Lady of France of being a man, when she is not, and will hopefully win lots of money in the ongoing lawsuit.”

Earlier this week, Jones, a once prominent Trump supporter, called for the president to be removed via the 25th Amendment after he threatened to destroy Iran’s civilian infrastructure.

“How do we 25th Amendment his ass?” Jones questioned his “Info Wars” guest attorney Robert Barnes on Monday, referring to the process of removing a president if deemed unfit or no longer capable of performing his duties.

He wasn’t alone in expressing this sentiment, as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) also suggested the president wasn’t fit to serve, calling for a “wellness check” to be done.