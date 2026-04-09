Trump Torches ‘Nut Jobs’ Megyn Kelly, Alex Jones for Criticizing Him Over Iran War: ‘They’re Stupid People’

Donald Trump torched some of the biggest names in MAGA media for criticizing him over the Iran War.

On Thursday, just days after a two-week ceasefire was announced, Trump went on a Truth Social rampage attacking prominent MAGA supporters like Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones. The trio (and more) had been outspoken about their negative feelings toward Trump’s war with Iran that began at the beginning of March and the president fired back at them.

“I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years, especially by the fact that they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon — Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs,” Trump wrote. “They’re stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too! Look at their past, look at their record. They don’t have what it takes, and they never did! They’ve all been thrown off Television, lost their Shows, and aren’t even invited on TV because nobody cares about them, they’re NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS, and will say anything necessary for some ‘free’ and cheap publicity.”

He continued: “Now they think they get some ‘clicks’ because they have Third Rate Podcasts, but nobody’s talking about them, and their views are the opposite of MAGA — Or I wouldn’t have won the Presidential Election in a LANDSLIDE. MAGA agrees with me, and just gave CNN a 100% Approval Rating of ‘TRUMP,’ not Hand Flailing Fools like Tucker Carlson, who couldn’t even finish College, he was a broken man when he got fired from Fox, and he’s never been the same — Perhaps he should see a good psychiatrist! Or Megyn Kelly, who nastily asked me the now famous, ‘Only Rosie O’Donnell,’ question, or ‘Crazy’ Candace Owens, who accuses the Highly Respected First Lady of France of being a man, when she is not, and will hopefully win lots of money in the ongoing lawsuit.”

From the very beginning of the Iran conflict, Kelly and Carlson have both criticized the Trump administration for their justifications for the military operation. Kelly also singled out conservative commentators, such as Ben Shapiro and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), for their vocal support of the operation.

“My own feeling is no one should have to die for a foreign country. I don’t think those four service members died for the United States. I think they died for Iran or for Israel,” Kelly said at the time. “I understand how this helps Iran perfectly well. They seem rather jubilant, 80% of the country does not support the Ayatollah. He was a terrible, terrible man. No one is crying that he’s dead, no normal person, but our government’s job is not to look out for Iran or for Israel. It’s to look out for us. And this feels very much to me like it is clearly Israel’s war. Mark Levin wanted it, it’s his war, Ben Shapiro, Lindsey Graham, Miriam Adelson, that’s obvious. They’re the ones who have been pushing us into this.”

Jones went so far as to wonder how much more people could stomach from Trump before the 25th Amendment is invoked — a far fall from the support he’d shown in the past.

“How do we 25th Amendment his ass?” Jones recently questioned. “This isn’t a guy acting like he’s crazy. This is real.”

Trump wrapped up his long ranting attack on some of his strongest and most forward-facing supporters by saying they were never really a part of his MAGA movement at all.

“They’re not ‘MAGA,’ they’re losers, just trying to latch on to MAGA,” he wrote. “As President, I could get them on my side anytime I want to, but when they call, I don’t return their calls because I’m too busy on World and Country Affairs and, after a few times, they go ‘nasty.’”