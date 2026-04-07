Nicolle Wallace Warns Trump Has Tens of Millions of Humans on a ‘Knife’s Edge’ as Iran Deadline Looms

Nicolle Wallace warned that tens of millions of people are in danger because of Donald Trump’s looming deal deadline with Iran, and the MS NOW host is certainly one who’s on a “knife’s edge.”

On Tuesday’s episode of “Deadline: White House,” the host pressed her warning about what Trump’s Truth Social promises from earlier in the day could mean for millions of humans. The president’s message relayed that “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again” which naturally sparked a lot of concern, including with Wallace.

“It’s 4:00 in New York with the fate of tens of millions of humans right now on the knife’s edge,” Wallace said. “Because if nothing changes in the next four hours and Donald Trump follows through on the things he’s said out loud, his public threats, we may all soon be witness to a military assault so generationally and intentionally brutal that war crimes aren’t just possible, but they become U.S. policy. But, again, that is only if you take Donald Trump at his word. That’s risky.”

She added: “That message, which is in and of itself crazy and contradicts itself over the course of fragmented sentences, did have the impact of sending a tremor across the globe, the aftershocks of which were still registering as we come on the air.”

With the Iran deal deadline set at 8 p.m. ET, Trump posted an unsettling message to Truth Social Tuesday morning. The comment had enough of a genocidal lean to it that it caused many to even call for use of the 25th Amendment.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” Trump wrote. “I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”

Some of Trump’s biggest supporters have also made calls to the president to pull back on his dealings with Iran. Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson have been Day One detractors regarding the war, and even far-right figureheads like Alex Jones are calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked.

“How do we 25th Amendment his ass?” Jones questioned his “Info Wars” guest attorney Robert Barnes on Monday.

He added: “This isn’t a guy acting like he’s crazy. This is real.”