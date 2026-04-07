Alex Jones appears to have had enough of Donald Trump and his erratic statements and threarts, as the far-right “InfoWars” host is now calling for the president to be removed via the 25th Amendment.

“How do we 25th Amendment his ass?” Jones questioned his “Info Wars” guest attorney Robert Barnes on Monday, referring to the process of removing a president if deemed unfit or no longer capable of performing his duties.

“The problem is to get the 25th Amendment is harder than impeachment,” Barnes said, explaining the process before Jones swept back in with a follow question. “You have to get two-thirds of the House and two-thirds of the Senate to confirm it … .”

“So, what do we do?” Jones, who’s been a longtime Trump supporter, asked.

Alex Jones calls for the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office pic.twitter.com/TPbhzkS0Je — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) April 7, 2026

Barnes went to explain that getting Trump out of office might require a setup to make it appear as if Trump is dealing health-related problems.

“Tackle Trump and let him pretend he’s president and publicly report that he’s going through a health issue and [Vice President J.D.] Vance take over,” Barnes said. “It literally needs to be something like that. It’s that bad.”

“This isn’t a guy acting like he’s crazy,” Jones said. “This is real.”

“He’s threatening an extinction-level event for the people of Iran,” Barnes added. “Does nobody think there’s gonna be any blowback from that? If he follows through on that, the whole world is screwed.”

The drama swirling within the GOP and MAGA comes after Trump directly threatened to destroy Iran’s civilian infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz wasn’t reopened by Tuesday, a message that’s been widely condemned from figures across the political spectrum.

Trump is “completely unhinged,” said Pyotr Kurzin, host of “The Global Gambit,” in response to the president’s Sunday post shared on Truth Social.

“Why is the commander in chief of the world’s most power military saying ‘praise be to Allah’?” Kurzin wrote. “I don’t care who you are or support. This guy needs to be impeached / removed from office. Trump sounds completely unhinged.