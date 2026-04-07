Lawrence O’Donnell Has Blunt Read on Trump’s Social Media Posts: ‘Why the 25th Amendment Was Written’ | Video

Lawrence O’Donnell did not hold back Monday night while discussing President Trump‘s Easter Sunday threat to Iran, telling MS NOW viewers, “This is why the 25th Amendment was written.”

Ratified in 1967, the 25th Amendment gives the vice president, Congress and the presidential cabinet the ability to remove the president from office if said president is deemed unable or unfit to fulfill their duties. It was a law that O’Donnell looked to while tackling Trump’s Easter Sunday message to Iran, which was widely denounced by members of both the Left and the Right.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!” Trump wrote Sunday on Truth Social, warning Iran of a potential attack on Tuesday, April 7. “Open the F—kin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.” O’Donnell pointed to the contents of that message, as well as some of the reactions it received, as proof that the 25th Amendment should be considered.

“The 25th Amendment was written for the day when the Democratic leader of the United States Senate could credibly say, ‘The president is ranting like an unhinged madman,’ as [Chuck Schumer] said yesterday,” the MS NOW anchor said. “The 25th Amendment was written for yesterday at 8:03 a.m. That’s when Donald Trump delivered his Easter greeting to the world that included a promise to commit war crimes on Tuesday night.”

You can watch the full “Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell” segment yourself in the video below.

O’Donnell showed viewers a screenshot of Trump’s Easter Sunday message but refused to read it aloud on air, calling it “pure war-mongering, filthy madness.”

“I will not read Donald Trump’s poison aloud because it is beneath my dignity, and that’s not a phrase I use very often,” O’Donnell explained. “We should all be deeply concerned about living in a country where an anchorman’s dignity, indeed, the dignity of anyone anywhere in the country on any television show is much, much higher than the dignity of the depraved President of the United States. But that is where we are tonight.”

“Dear Trump supporters, this is what you’ve become. This is what you think Easter is for, and I say Trump supporters to mean people who are still Trump supporters,” O’Donnell continued. “If you woke up yesterday a Trump supporter and then you saw what Donald Trump said and you hated every word of it, welcome to the Enlightenment.”

O’Donnell noted that, in addition to Schumer and elected Democrats, former Georgia congresswoman and once-fervent Trump supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene also pushed back against the president’s latest Iran threats. She even went so far as to declare that Trump has “gone insane.”

“Tonight, Marjorie Taylor Greene believes Donald Trump is insane. She’s seen enough,” O’Donnell observed. “She has finally seen enough.”