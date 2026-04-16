Tucker Carlson Ponders Whether Trump Could Be the Antichrist: ‘He’s Mocking Jesus’ | Video

Tucker Carlson is beginning to wonder if Donald Trump might be the Antichrist

On Thursday’s episode of “The Tucker Carlson Show,” the host pondered on the possibility after the president posted an AI-generated image of himself over the weekend dressed in Christ-like robes, healing the sick with a glowing light emitting from his hands. Tucker thought this kind of mockery was in line with biblical teachings of the Antichrist.

“He’s mocking Jesus. He’s making fun of Christianity. The central figure of the religion is being held up for mockery,” Carlson said. “It’s an attack not just on a specific set of facts, it’s an attack on the idea that there are facts. It’s an attack on truth openly. No one’s hiding this.”

“So, to a lot of Christians or people who know the Bible well and believe in it, these predictions in both the Old and the New Testament and others seem to fit what we were watching,” he continued. “Here’s a leader who’s mocking the gods of his ancestors, mocking the God of gods and exalting himself above them. Could this be the Antichrist? Well, who knows? At least that’s my conclusion: Who knows?”

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Trump tried to walk back the image a day later as he began receiving criticism – much of which came from his own base. His spin was that he thought it was an image of himself dressed as a Red Cross worker, not the Messiah.

“I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor and had to do with Red Cross. There’s a Red Cross worker, which we support, and only the fake news could come up with that one,” Trump explained. “I just heard about it and I said, ‘How did they come up with that?’ It’s supposed to be me as a doctor making people better and I do make people better. I make people a lot better.”

Carlson’s commentary is just the latest instance of the political pundit targeting a president whom he used to back. The former Fox News host – along with other prominent right-wing media personalities like Megyn Kelly and Alex Jones – have been critical of Trump’s war with Iran. His comments even reached a point where Trump fired back last week on Truth Social, saying Carlson was never really MAGA.

“I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years, especially by the fact that they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon — Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs,” Trump wrote. “They’re stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too! Look at their past, look at their record. They don’t have what it takes, and they never did! They’ve all been thrown off Television, lost their Shows, and aren’t even invited on TV because nobody cares about them, they’re NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS, and will say anything necessary for some ‘free’ and cheap publicity.”