Riley Gaines Declares ‘I Love the President’ After Previously Criticizing Trump’s Jesus Meme

Riley Gaines made it clear she’s still in Donald Trump’s corner after previously criticizing the president for posting a meme where he was depicted as Jesus Christ.

The conservative podcaster, who hosts “The Riley Gaines Show” podcast for Fox News and OutKick, took to X Monday evening and publicly declared her support for Trump amid his social media controversy.

“I love the President and I’m so grateful he’s in the Oval Office. Of course, I’ll continue to support him and the America First agenda,” Gaines, a 12-time NCAA All-American-turned-political activist, wrote. “At the end of the day, I do nothing for the approval of man. Our purpose on this earth is to glorify Him in all we do. The truth social post missed the mark. It’s now deleted. Amazing!”

She continued: “We’re imperfect people. I know I am. I don’t get my feelings hurt easy and I know with the President it’s really not personal. I want to spend eternity in a real place called Heaven. I’d love for Trump to be there too.”

Before concluding her note, Gaines declared that she would “keep doing [her] part by speaking truth,” adding that she would do her “best to lead others to Christ.”

Gaines’ statement came hours after she spoke out against the president’s Truth Social post, in which he shared an AI-generated photo that depicted him as Jesus.

“Why? Seriously, I cannot understand why he’d post this,” she wrote earlier on Monday. “Is he looking for a response? Does he actually think this? Either way, two things are true. 1) a little humility would serve him well 2) God shall not be mocked.”

It didn’t take long for her reaction to pick up steam, with news outlets suggesting Gaines had followed in Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson’s footsteps by distancing herself from the president.

However, after the president deleted the controversial post and defended that the upload was meant to be seen as a doctor, not the Messiah, Gaines reaffirmed her support for Trump.

Others were not so quick to forgive, though. Harry Sisson, Sunny Hostin, Megan Basham, Mike Cernovich and Brilyn Hollyhand all spoke out against the post.