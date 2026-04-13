Eric Swalwell to Resign From Congress Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations: ‘I Must Take Responsibility’

Rep. Eric Swalwell said Monday he will resign from Congress, days after ending his campaign for governor amid widening allegations of sexual misconduct.

“I’m deeply sorry to my family, staff and constituents for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past,” Swalwell said in a statement posted on X. “I will fight the serious, false allegation made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make.”

The announcement comes as the House Ethics Committee opened an investigation, preempting a potential expulsion effort that had gained traction, including support from Sen. Ruben Gallego, a former ally in his gubernatorial bid.

“I am aware of efforts to bring an immediate expulsion vote against me and other members,” Swalwell continued. “Expelling anyone in Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made, is wrong. But it’s also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties. Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in Congress.”

The accusations stem from reports by the San Francisco Chronicle and CNN last week in which multiple women alleged sexual misconduct. One former staffer accused Swalwell of sexually assaulting her in 2024 while she was intoxicated. Swalwell has denied the claims.

How Swalwell’s seat will be filled was not immediately clear, though an announcement is expected from Gov. Gavin Newsom once Swalwell formally steps down.

More to come …