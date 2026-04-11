Hakeem Jeffries, Nancy Pelosi and More Call on Eric Swalwell to End Run for Governor After Bombshell Sexual Assault Allegations

Hakeem Jeffries, Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders called on Rep. Eric Swalwell to end his gubernatorial campaign in California after Friday’s bombshell report accusing him of sexual misconduct.

In a joint statement released Friday evening, the House Minority Leader, along with Democratic Whip Katherine Clark and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, demanded “a swift investigation” into the allegations and demanded that Swalwell exit California’s race for governor.

“Following the incredibly disturbing sexual assault accusations against Congressman Eric Swalwell, we call for a swift investigation into these incidents and for the Congressman to immediately end his campaign to be California’s next Governor,” the statement noted. “This is unacceptable of anyone — certainly not an elected official — and must be taken seriously.”

The message continued: “We commend the courageous women for sharing their experiences. In this and all circumstances, we must ensure that those who come forward with allegations of sexual assault and harassment are heard and respected. All perpetrators of sexual assault and harassment must be held accountable.”

Jeffries, Clark and Aguilar were not alone in their sentiment, as former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) also advised Swalwell to end his campaign.

“The young woman who has made serious allegations against Congressman Swalwell must be respected and heard,” Pelosi said in a statement to media, referencing an explosive report by the San Francisco Chronicle. “As I discussed with Swalwell, it is clear that is best done outside of a gubernatorial campaign.”

Similarly, Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) publicly withdrew his endorsement of Swalwell on X Friday. “I have read the San Francisco Chronicle’s account and I am deeply distressed by its allegations,” he wrote. “This woman was brave to come forward, and we should take her story seriously. I am withdrawing my endorsement immediately, and believe that he should withdraw from the race.”

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) also withdrew his endorsement of Swalwell, sharing the update in a short X post on Friday: “In light of the recent allegations against Representative Eric Swalwell, I am withdrawing my endorsement of his campaign for Governor.”

Fellow California Congressman Ro Khanna co-signed calls for an investigation, especially in the wake of the Epstein files controversy. “Meeting with Epstein survivors has taught me how much trauma survivors endure and how much courage it takes for them to speak up,” Khanna said on X. “No one in a position of power should be allowed to act above the law or with impunity. It doesn’t matter what office you hold, how wealthy you are, or which political party you align with. The same rules must apply to Eric Swalwell. There must be the appropriate law enforcement investigations and House ethics investigations. He must be held accountable. There cannot be two tiers of justice in this nation.”

Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) slammed Swalwell in his own X post, blasting the congressman’s alleged actions as “indefensible.”

“Women who come forward with accounts like this deserve to be heard with respect, not questioned or dismissed,” he added. “I regret having come to his defense on social media prior to knowing all the information. I am equally as shocked and upset about what has transpired. I am withdrawing my endorsement of Congressman Swalwell, effective immediately.”

The denouncements and outcry came after four women, including an ex-staffer for Swalwell who accused him of sexual assault, alleged various kinds of sexual misconduct by the gubernatorial candidate, including nonconsensual touching, unsolicited explicit messages and more, in reports from CNN and the San Francisco Chronicle.

Hear it directly from me. These allegations are flat false. And I will fight them. pic.twitter.com/bQSlCquD1U — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 11, 2026

Swalwell denied the allegations, noting in a statement to media: “These allegations are false and come on the eve of an election against the front-runner for governor. For nearly 20 years, I have served the public – as a prosecutor and a congressman and have always protected women. I will defend myself with the facts and where necessary bring legal action. My focus in the coming days is to be with my wife and children and defend our decades of service against these lies.”