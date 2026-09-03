Amelia Dimoldenberg to End ‘Chicken Shop Date’ Series: ‘Time to Move On’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

“Chicken Shop Date” is coming to an end. After more than a decade of interviewing celebrity guests over a plate of chicken, Amelia Dimoldenberg announced Thursday morning that her beloved YouTube series will conclude with the upcoming season.

Dimoldenberg revealed the decision on Instagram, in a carousel of photos. At the start of the slider was an image of a napkin, with the message “All good dates must come to an end” written on it. The host also included a handwritten note explaining the choice, which she added in the post’s caption.

“When I was 17 I had a fantastic idea that I might meet the love of my life on a date in a chicken shop,” she wrote. “I’ve spent my entire twenties sitting across from the most incredible people, people I’d always dreamt of meeting. All of them charmed me (some more than others) and I definitely charmed them.”

Dimoldenberg noted that “Chicken Shop Date” has become her “very own romcom,” and thanked everyone involved with making the show happen.

“I never thought I’d stop Chicken Shop Date, I thought maybe it would be a part of me forever, and in some way it always will, but I feel like it’s now time to move on from this adventure and onto a new one,” she continued. “But before I say goodbye forever, I want to celebrate everything Chicken Shop Date has been for me with a few final dates… coming very soon.”

Dimoldenberg did not tease when said episodes were coming exactly, nor who her final guests would be, so fans will just have to wait and see.

“Chicken Shop Date” began back in 2014 and has been massively successful for Dimoldenberg. It led to the creation of her own production banner, Dimz Inc., and multiple red carpet gigs, including as a correspondent for the Oscars. It remains unclear what Dimoldenberg’s next job will be.