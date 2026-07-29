The Best Comic-Con Parties of 2026 | Photos

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Comic-Con 2026 and the Party Report return to San Diego, where celebrities also embraced the convention’s smaller but just as lively party scene.

Although Entertainment Weekly’s annual Saturday night bash at FLOAT sat out this year, they held a smaller intimate bash at the Hard Rock Hotel Penthouse. Though, it was the Fandom, IGN and the Blerd and Boujee parties that were the must attend bashes this year.

This year, there were some decent off-site activations around the convention, so here are TheWrap’s photos from some of SDCC 2026’s best parties and activations.

Bill Schneider, Billie Joe Armstrong, Chris Dugan and Jason White of The Coverups perform onstage during the Fandom Party during SDCC 2026 at Float at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego.

Tony Revolori attends the Fandom Party during SDCC 2026 at Float at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego.

Attendees got their game on at the dedicated Halo-themed play zone where gamers got hands-on with Halo: Campaign Evolved ahead of its global launch on July 28.

The activation that got the most hype was clearly Johnny Depp, who appeared at Paramount Pictures’ San Diego Comic-Con Ebenezer Office.

David Dastmalchian posts up in the tub at the Entertainment Weekly Sunset Social with Soho House at Comic-Con 2026.

Sam Richardson and Tiffany Smith share a laugh at the Entertainment Weekly Sunset Social with Soho House at Comic-Con 2026.

Michael Mando and Ismael Cruz Cordova hang out at the Entertainment Weekly Sunset Social with Soho House at Comic-Con 2026

The scene at Entertainment Weekly Sunset Social with Soho House at Comic-Con 2026.

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna on “Stranger Things”) performs as Prime presents the IGN San Diego Comic-Con Party 2026 at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego

Owain Arthur attends at Prime presents the IGN San Diego Comic-Con Party 2026 at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego

Brooklyn Eden checks out the scene at Prime presents the IGN San Diego Comic-Con Party 2026 at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego

Deric Hughes, Leshelle Sargent, Wendy Berry, Dan Evans and Lamont Magee attend the Blerd & Boujee Party at Omni San Diego Hotel.

The rooftop scene at the Blerd & Boujee Party at Omni San Diego Hotel.

Tracie Thoms, Lamont Magee, Sam Richardson, Eugene Byrd, Eric Dean Seaton, Deric A. Hughes, Tiffany Smith, Doug Wright, Dan Evans, Malcolm Barrett, Marc Bernardin, Dr. Jason Johnson, Phil Boutee, Akela Cooper, Kevin Avery and Dani Fernandez attend the Blerd & Boujee Party during Comic Con 2026 at Omni San Diego Hotel.