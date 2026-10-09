Craig Zobel to Direct ‘Something Is Killing the Children’ Film Adaptation at Blumhouse

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Director Craig Zobel shared that he is directing the feature film adaptation of horror phenomenon “Something is Killing the Children” created by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell’Edera.

Stephen Christy and James Tynion IV will produce the film for BOOM! Studios/Penguin Random House.

Jason Blum will produce for Blumhouse with Shaun Sutton and Ryan Turek serving as executive producers. Adam Yoelin and Mette Norkjaer will also executive produce. Series co-creator Werther Dell’Edera will act as co-producer.

First published by BOOM! Studios, an imprint of Penguin Random House, in 2019, “Something is Killing the Children” is the most successful original horror comic book since “The Walking Dead,” selling more than 5 million copies worldwide.

It has been translated into more than 20 languages and is published in 14 countries around the world. Blumhouse is developing the franchise simultaneously as a live-action feature film and as an adult animated television series, with the TV adaptation to be shepherded by series co-creator James Tynion IV.

The franchise’s breakout spinoff, “House of Slaughter,” launched with over 500,000 copies of its first issue sold, making it one of the top-selling original comic book debuts of the 21st century. Since its debut, the franchise has garnered critical acclaim and won multiple Eisner Awards—the highest honor in comics.

Zobel is a filmmaker who broke out with such pics as “Compliance” and “Z for Zachariah” before making his way to prestige television, with credits on “The Leftovers,” “American Gods,” “Westworld,” “Mare of Easttown” and “The Penguin.” A DGA Award nominee and three-time Emmy nominee, he also helmed the satirical horror film “The Hunt.” Zobel just wrapped production on “Turpentine,” starring Melissa McCarthy and Connie Storrie.

Zobel is repped by CAA, SSM&L, Entertainment 360 and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.