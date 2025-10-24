‘Something Is Killing the Children’ Film and TV Adaptations Land at Blumhouse

Blumhouse will adapt James Tynion IV and Werther Dell’Edera’s global comic book phenomenon “Something is Killing the Children” into both a feature film and adult animated series, the company announced on Friday.

The title from BOOM! Studios is the most successful original horror comic book since “The Walking Dead,” selling more than 5 million copies worldwide.

Blumhouse will develop the franchise simultaneously as a live-action feature film and as an adult animated television series, with the TV adaptation to be shepherded by series co-creator James Tynion IV.

First published by BOOM! Studios in 2019, “Something is Killing the Children” has been translated into more than 20 languages and is published in 14 countries around the world.

The franchise’s breakout spinoff, “House of Slaughter,” launched with over 500,000 copies of its first issue sold, making it one of the top-selling original comic book debuts of the 21st century. Since its debut, the franchise has garnered critical acclaim and won multiple Eisner Awards—the highest honor in comics.

Tynion made history as the first writer since Alan Moore to win the Eisner Award for Best Writer three consecutive years in a row (2021, 2022, 2023) for his work on the series. Following BOOM! Studios’ acquisition by Penguin Random House in 2024, the publisher committed to a 100-issue run, ensuring the series’ presence on shelves for the next decade, and at New York Comic-Con announced a new event series “Fall of the House of Slaughter” leading up to the release of the landmark 50th issue in 2026.

Set in a world where children can see monsters, but adults cannot, “Something is Killing the Children” tells the story of Erica Slaughter, a monster hunter from a mysterious organization more concerned with keeping the secret of monsters from the world than saving their victims.

“It’s easy to see why audiences and critics alike have praised ‘Something is Killing the Children,’” Jason Blum, Blumhouse CEO and Founder, said in a statement “James and Werther’s comic book series taps into our most primal fears, luring us into a fascinating world and introducing Erica Slaughter, the ass-kicking hero we all wish we had to fight the monsters that lurk in the dark.”

“’Something is Killing the Children’ is the comic book that changed my life and career forever.” Tynion IV added. “Finding a partner who understood the potential of Erica Slaughter and world Werther Dell’Edera and I have built was crucial, and we have found that partner in Jason Blum. Nobody understands horror better than Blumhouse, and I can’t wait for the world to see what we all have planned together.”

Stephen Christy and Tynion IV will produce the film for BOOM! Studios/Penguin Random House. Blum will produce for Blumhouse with Shaun Sutton and Ryan Turek serving as executive producers.

Adam Yoelin and Mette Norkjaer will also executive produce. Series co-creator Werther Dell’Edera will act as co-producer.

Tynion IV will executive produce the adult animated series, with series co-creator Dell’Edera co-executive producing. Christy will executive produce the series for BOOM! Studios, with Adam Yoelin and Mette Norkjaer co-executive producing.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.