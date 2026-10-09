Blumhouse Atomic Monster, Paramount Scoop Horror Movie ‘Molepeople’ for Summer 2027 Release

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Paramount Primal and Blumhouse Atomic Monster have dated “Molepeople,” a horror film from director Rob Savage, for a theatrical release on Aug. 27, 2027, the companies announced during a New York Comic Con panel on Friday.

LaKeith Stanfield, it was additionally announced, will replace Anthony Ramos to join Ben Mendelsohn in the Rob Savage feature.

Nathan Elston wrote the script. The story follows a man who descends into the abandoned tunnels beneath New York City, where he discovers a twisted society living under the streets.

Jason Blum, J.D. Lifshitz, Raphael Margules and James Harris are producing. Ryan Turek, Tracy Rosenblum, Elston and Savage are executive producing.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news, production will begin at the end of November or in early December in the U.K. Previously in development as an indie, the project moved to Paramount when Lifshitz and Margules launched their genre banner Primal.

Stanfield is repped by CAA and Stark Management. Mendelsohn is repped by WME.

Blum also revealed a new short film development deal at New York Comic Con with multimedia horror storyteller Heidi Wong, who combines her lifelong passions of storytelling, writing, visual art and horror on her popular social media accounts @itsheidiwong.

Known as “The Horror Queen,” Wong is the only horror or film creator featured on the 2025 Time 100 Creators List and Forbes 30 Under 30. Under the terms of the deal, Wong will create a new horror short film for Blumhouse.