CVS Health Partners With The Midlife Collective for Women’s Study and Documentary

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CVS Health is partnering with The Midlife Collective to study women’s experiences during midlife, with findings set to inform an upcoming documentary exploring aging, health and personal reinvention, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

The research will examine the physical, emotional and social aspects of midlife, including health, identity, caregiving, relationships, career transitions, financial well-being and personal fulfillment. The findings will help shape “Her Second Act,” a documentary currently in development that aims to challenge outdated cultural narratives about women and aging.

The documentary is co-directed by Abby Epstein and Constance Zimmer and produced by Julie Flakstad. Through interviews, scientific research, expert perspectives and personal and celebrity stories, the project aims to present midlife as a period of possibility and transformation.