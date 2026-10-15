CVS Health Partners With The Midlife Collective for Women’s Study and Documentary

CVS Health is partnering with The Midlife Collective to study women’s experiences during midlife, with findings set to inform an upcoming documentary exploring aging, health and personal reinvention, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.
The research will examine the physical, emotional and social aspects of midlife, including health, identity, caregiving, relationships, career transitions, financial well-being and personal fulfillment. The findings will help shape “Her Second Act,” a documentary currently in development that aims to challenge outdated cultural narratives about women and aging.
The documentary is co-directed by Abby Epstein and Constance Zimmer and produced by Julie Flakstad. Through interviews, scientific research, expert perspectives and personal and celebrity stories, the project aims to present midlife as a period of possibility and transformation.
“For too long, conversations about midlife have been centered around symptoms and limitations,” Dr. Joanne Armstrong, vice president and chief medical officer of women’s health at CVS Health, said. “But midlife can also be a time of growth, reinvention and possibility. Through the work with The Midlife Collective, we will pair rigorous clinical research with powerful storytelling, elevate women’s voices, better understand their needs and bring greater awareness and education to this important stage of their health journey.”
The organizations cited the scale of the transition, noting that 75 million women in the U.S. are in some stage of perimenopause, menopause or post-menopause. Approximately 2 million women transition into menopause each year, while 8 million to 10 million experience menopausal symptoms in a given year, according to the announcement.
“After years of listening to women’s midlife experiences, one thing is clear: the story we’ve been told is blatantly wrong,” Zimmer, Emmy-nominated actress and co-founder of The Midlife Collective, said in a statement. “We aim to highlight the complexity and possibility of midlife so women feel seen and understood. Through our collaboration with CVS Health, we’re pairing storytelling with research to deepen understanding and shape a more accurate and inspiring narrative for future generations.”
The partnership is part of CVS Health’s broader efforts to support women through different stages of life with care, education and health resources. The company said CVS Pharmacy pharmacists offer medication guidance and help customers select menopause products and supplements at approximately 7,000 locations nationwide. MinuteClinic works with the Menopause Society to train providers in evidence-based menopause care, while Aetna offers virtual care, behavioral health services, education, peer groups and coaching for women in midlife.
In 2025, CVS Health became the first U.S. company to earn the Menopause Friendly Accreditation from MiDOViA. The accreditation recognizes workplace support for midlife health through benefits, educational resources and peer support services.