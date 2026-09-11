Constance Zimmer, Rhea Seehorn, Sepideh Moafi and More Celebrate the Women of the Emmys With TheWrap | Photos

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage) Madeline Di Nonno, Constance Zimmer, Sharon Waxman, Cindy Eckert and Abby Epstein attend TheWrap’s Women Of Emmy Season Celebration at Fairmont Century Plaza

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Angelique Cabral, Zoe Lister-Jones, Rhea Seehorn and Jackie Tohn

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap) A general view of atmosphere during TheWrap celebrating women of the 2026 Emmy season poolside party at Fairmont Century Plaza

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap) A general view of atmosphere during TheWrap celebrating women of the 2026 Emmy season poolside party at Fairmont Century Plaza

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Rhea Seehorn, actress, “Pluribus”

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage) Rhea Seehorn and Graham Larson

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage) Sepideh Moafi, actress, “The Pitt”

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Constance Zimmer, actress, “Love Story-John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette”

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage) Julianne Hough, TV Personality, “Dancing with the Stars”

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage) Julianne Hough and Elaine Hendrix

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage) Constance Zimmer and Abby Epstein

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage) Cindy Eckert, Founder & CEO, Sprout Pharmaceuticals, Addyi

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage) Simran Baidwan, producer, “The Pitt”

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage) Dale Dickey, actress, “Widow’s Bay”

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage) Jackie Tohn, actress, “No Body wants This”

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Salli Richardson-Whitfield, actress, “Task” and “The Gilded Age”

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage) Dondré Whitfield and Salli Richardson-Whitfield

. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap) Sharon Waxman, TheWrap’s CEO & Editor in Chief

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap) Sharon Waxman

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage) Tina Ivlev, Sepideh Moafi and Brittany Allen

. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Zoe Lister-Jones, actress, writer, director, “Slip”

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage) Wendy Braun, actress, “Jury Duty Present – Complete Retreat”

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Monica Mitchell, producer, “Rick And Morty”

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Rufi Thorpe, executive producer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage) Brittani Nichols, executive producer, “Abbott Elementary”

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap) Emmys Season’s TheWrap Magazines

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap) Specialty cocktails presented by Diageo

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap) Elizabeth Kott, Madeline Di Nonno, Brittany Allen, Constance Zimmer, Abby Elliott and Jackie Tohn attend TheWrap celebrating women of the 2026 Emmy season poolside party at Fairmont Century Plaza

(Photo by Matei Horvath/Getty Images for The Wrap) Cindy Eckert, Jackie Tohn and Abby Elliott

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap) Rhea Seehorn

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap) Constance Zimmer

(Photo by Matei Horvath/Getty Images for The Wrap) Sonja Warfield and guest

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap) Wendy Braun, Dale Dickey and Meredith Thomas

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap) Dale Dickey

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap) Wendy Braun, actress, Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap) Abby Elliott, actress, “The Bear”

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap) Cindy Eckert, Founder & CEO, Sprout Pharmaceuticals, Addyi

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap) Specialty cocktails presented by Diageo

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap) Cindy Eckert and Sharon Waxman

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap) Specialty cocktails presented by Diageo

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap) Aubrey Villalobos, Simran Baidwan and Constance Zimmer

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap) Julianne Hough and Elaine Hendrix

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap) Angelique Cabral, Zoe Lister-Jones, Constance Zimmer and Rhea Seehorn

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap) Angelique Cabral, Zoe Lister-Jones, Constance Zimmer and Rhea Seehorn

(Photo by Matei Horvath/Getty Images for The Wrap) Olivia Rose Keegan, Sarah Rafferty, Elle Chapman and Abby Epstein

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap) Boo Killebrew, Keiko Green, Rufi Thorpe, Briar McQuilkin and Alli Reich

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap) Sharon Waxman shares welcome remarks

(Photo by Matei Horvath/Getty Images for The Wrap) Wendy Braun, Dale Dickey, Julie Flakstad, Constance Zimmer, Guest and Sharon Waxman

(Photo by Matei Horvath/Getty Images for The Wrap) Wendy Braun, Dale Dickey, Julie Flakstad, Constance Zimmer, and Guest

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap) Constance Zimmer speaks during TheWrap celebrating women of the 2026 Emmy season poolside party at Fairmont Century Plaza

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap) Constance Zimmer speaks during TheWrap celebrating women of the 2026 Emmy season

(Photo by Matei Horvath/Getty Images for The Wrap) Constance Zimmer leaps into the pool

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap) Constance Zimmer attends TheWrap celebrating women of the 2026 Emmy season poolside party at Fairmont Century Plaza

(Photo by Matei Horvath/Getty Images for The Wrap) Constance Zimmer attends TheWrap celebrating women of the 2026 Emmy season poolside party at Fairmont Century Plaza

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap) Constance Zimmer attends TheWrap celebrating women of the 2026 Emmy season poolside party at Fairmont Century Plaza

(Photo by Matei Horvath/Getty Images for The Wrap) Constance Zimmer and Rhea Seehorn

(Photo by Matei Horvath/Getty Images for The Wrap) Constance Zimmer and Rhea Seehorn

(Photo by Matei Horvath/Getty Images for The Wrap) Constance Zimmer and Rhea Seehorn

(Photo by Matei Horvath/Getty Images for The Wrap) Zoe Lister-Jones, Angelique Cabral, Constance Zimmer, Rhea Seehorn, Julianne Hough and Abby Epstein

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap) Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Sonja Warfield and Hanelle M. Culpepper

(Photo by Matei Horvath/Getty Images for The Wrap) Tina Ivlev and guests

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap) Rose Keegan and Elle Chapman

(Photo by Matei Horvath/Getty Images for The Wrap) Constance Zimmer

(Photo by Matei Horvath/Getty Images for The Wrap) Cindy Eckert, Jackie Tohn and Abby Elliott

(Photo by Matei Horvath/Getty Images for The Wrap) Sepideh Moafi

Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap) Brittany Allen, actress, “The Pitt”

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap) Sarah Rafferty, actress, “Suits” “My Life with The Walter Boys”

(Photo by Matei Horvath/Getty Images for The Wrap) Sonja Warfield

(Photo by Matei Horvath/Getty Images for The Wrap) Julianne Hough

(Photo by Matei Horvath/Getty Images for The Wrap) Abby Elliott

(Photo by Matei Horvath/Getty Images for The Wrap) Darlene Hunt

(Photo by Matei Horvath/Getty Images for The Wrap) Valerie Chu, writer, “The Pitt”, Sepideh Moafi, and C.A. Johnson, Supervising Producer, “The Beast in Me”

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for TheWrap) Golden Hours at TheWrap celebrating women of the 2026 Emmy season poolside party at Fairmont Century Plaza

(Photo by Matei Horvath/Getty Images for The Wrap) General Atmosphere of TheWrap Celebrating Women of the 2026 Emmy Season party at Fairmont Century Plaza

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage) Abby Elliott, actress, “The Bear”

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Brittany Allen, actress, “The Pitt”

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Angelique Cabral, actress, “The Neighborhood”

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage) Elle Chapman, actress, “The Madison”

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage) Hanelle M. Culpepper, director, “Paradise”

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage) Tina Ivlev, actress, “The Pitt”

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Sonja Warfield, executive producer, “The Gilded Age”

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Agathe Panaretos, writer, “The Oscars”

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Alison Tatlock, producer, “Pluribus”

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage) Valerie Chu, writer, “The Pitt”

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Meredith Thomas

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage) Alex Stapleton

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage) Isabel Richardson, producer, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman” and guest

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage) Courtney Storer, Co-Executive Producer, “The Bear”

\ (Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage) Joanne Toll, co-executive producer, “Widow’s Bay”

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage) Rachna Fruchbom

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage) C.A. Johnson, Supervising Producer, “The Beast in Me”

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage) Amberia Allen, writer, “The Oscars”

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage) Ashley Nicole Black, executive producer, “Shrinking”

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage) Elaine Hendrix, actress

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage) Olivia Rose Keegan

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage) Darlene Hunt, actress