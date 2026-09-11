Constance Zimmer, Rhea Seehorn, Sepideh Moafi and More Celebrate the Women of the Emmys With TheWrap | Photos

Madeline Di Nonno, Constance Zimmer, Sharon Waxman, Cindy Eckert and Abby Epstein attend TheWrap’s Women Of Emmy Season Celebration at Fairmont Century Plaza
Angelique Cabral, Zoe Lister-Jones, Rhea Seehorn and Jackie Tohn
A general view of atmosphere during TheWrap celebrating women of the 2026 Emmy season poolside party at Fairmont Century Plaza
A general view of atmosphere during TheWrap celebrating women of the 2026 Emmy season poolside party at Fairmont Century Plaza
Rhea Seehorn, actress, “Pluribus”
Rhea Seehorn and Graham Larson
Sepideh Moafi, actress, “The Pitt”
Constance Zimmer, actress, “Love Story-John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette”
Julianne Hough, TV Personality, “Dancing with the Stars”
Julianne Hough and Elaine Hendrix
Constance Zimmer and Abby Epstein
Cindy Eckert, Founder & CEO, Sprout Pharmaceuticals, Addyi
Simran Baidwan, producer, “The Pitt”
Dale Dickey, actress, “Widow’s Bay”
Jackie Tohn, actress, “No Body wants This”
Salli Richardson-Whitfield, actress, “Task” and “The Gilded Age”
Dondré Whitfield and Salli Richardson-Whitfield
Sharon Waxman, TheWrap’s CEO & Editor in Chief
Sharon Waxman
Tina Ivlev, Sepideh Moafi and Brittany Allen
Zoe Lister-Jones, actress, writer, director, “Slip”
Wendy Braun, actress, “Jury Duty Present – Complete Retreat”
Monica Mitchell, producer, “Rick And Morty”
Rufi Thorpe, executive producer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Brittani Nichols, executive producer, “Abbott Elementary”
Emmys Season’s TheWrap Magazines
Specialty cocktails presented by Diageo
Elizabeth Kott, Madeline Di Nonno, Brittany Allen, Constance Zimmer, Abby Elliott and Jackie Tohn attend TheWrap celebrating women of the 2026 Emmy season poolside party at Fairmont Century Plaza
Cindy Eckert, Jackie Tohn and Abby Elliott
Rhea Seehorn
Constance Zimmer
Sonja Warfield and guest
Wendy Braun, Dale Dickey and Meredith Thomas
Dale Dickey
Wendy Braun, actress, Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat
Abby Elliott, actress, “The Bear”
Cindy Eckert, Founder & CEO, Sprout Pharmaceuticals, Addyi
Specialty cocktails presented by Diageo
Cindy Eckert and Sharon Waxman
Specialty cocktails presented by Diageo
Aubrey Villalobos, Simran Baidwan and Constance Zimmer
Julianne Hough and Elaine Hendrix
Angelique Cabral, Zoe Lister-Jones, Constance Zimmer and Rhea Seehorn
Angelique Cabral, Zoe Lister-Jones, Constance Zimmer and Rhea Seehorn
Olivia Rose Keegan, Sarah Rafferty, Elle Chapman and Abby Epstein
Boo Killebrew, Keiko Green, Rufi Thorpe, Briar McQuilkin and Alli Reich
Sharon Waxman shares welcome remarks
Wendy Braun, Dale Dickey, Julie Flakstad, Constance Zimmer, Guest and Sharon Waxman
Wendy Braun, Dale Dickey, Julie Flakstad, Constance Zimmer, and Guest
Constance Zimmer speaks during TheWrap celebrating women of the 2026 Emmy season poolside party at Fairmont Century Plaza
Constance Zimmer speaks during TheWrap celebrating women of the 2026 Emmy season
Constance Zimmer leaps into the pool
Constance Zimmer attends TheWrap celebrating women of the 2026 Emmy season poolside party at Fairmont Century Plaza
Constance Zimmer attends TheWrap celebrating women of the 2026 Emmy season poolside party at Fairmont Century Plaza
Constance Zimmer attends TheWrap celebrating women of the 2026 Emmy season poolside party at Fairmont Century Plaza
Constance Zimmer and Rhea Seehorn
Constance Zimmer and Rhea Seehorn
Constance Zimmer and Rhea Seehorn
Zoe Lister-Jones, Angelique Cabral, Constance Zimmer, Rhea Seehorn, Julianne Hough and Abby Epstein
Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Sonja Warfield and Hanelle M. Culpepper
Tina Ivlev and guests
Rose Keegan and Elle Chapman
Constance Zimmer
Cindy Eckert, Jackie Tohn and Abby Elliott
Sepideh Moafi
Brittany Allen, actress, “The Pitt”
Sarah Rafferty, actress, “Suits” “My Life with The Walter Boys”
Sonja Warfield
Julianne Hough
Abby Elliott
Darlene Hunt
Valerie Chu, writer, “The Pitt”, Sepideh Moafi, and C.A. Johnson, Supervising Producer, “The Beast in Me”
Golden Hours at TheWrap celebrating women of the 2026 Emmy season poolside party at Fairmont Century Plaza
General Atmosphere of TheWrap Celebrating Women of the 2026 Emmy Season party at Fairmont Century Plaza
Abby Elliott, actress, “The Bear”
Brittany Allen, actress, “The Pitt”
Angelique Cabral, actress, “The Neighborhood”
Elle Chapman, actress, “The Madison”
Hanelle M. Culpepper, director, “Paradise”
Tina Ivlev, actress, “The Pitt”
Sonja Warfield, executive producer, “The Gilded Age”
Agathe Panaretos, writer, “The Oscars”
Alison Tatlock, producer, “Pluribus”
Valerie Chu, writer, “The Pitt”
Meredith Thomas
Alex Stapleton
Isabel Richardson, producer, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman” and guest
Courtney Storer, Co-Executive Producer, “The Bear”
Joanne Toll, co-executive producer, “Widow’s Bay”
Rachna Fruchbom
C.A. Johnson, Supervising Producer, “The Beast in Me”
Amberia Allen, writer, “The Oscars”
Ashley Nicole Black, executive producer, “Shrinking”
Elaine Hendrix, actress
Olivia Rose Keegan
Darlene Hunt, actress
Tamara Meem and Olivia Newman