‘Tehran’ Co-Creator Dana Eden Found Dead in Athens Hotel While Filming 4th Season

Dana Eden, a producer and co-creator behind the Israeli Apple TV spy thriller series “Tehran,” has died at the age of 52. According to Greek police, Eden was found dead in her Athens hotel room Sunday.

“We mourn the passing of our colleague and partner in a long series of productions, series and programs at the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation,” Kan, Israel’s public broadcaster, said in a statement Monday regarding Eden’s passing. The “Tehran” producer was reportedly found by her brother. She was in Greece at the time overseeing the filming of the fourth season of “Tehran.”

Greek police spokeswoman Constantina Dimoglidou said that the evidence found in Eden’s hotel room appeared to rule out the possibility of foul play. Dimoglidou also noted that, according to Eden’s brother, the “Tehran” co-creator had been hospitalized in the past and had been on medication at the time of her death.

Some local Greek and Israeli outlets reported following the news of Eden’s death that law enforcement officials were investigating it as a possible murder. However, Donna and Shula Productions, the production company Eden ran with fellow producer Shula Spiegel, strongly pushed back against rumors of foul play.

“Rumors about criminal death or about a national background are not true and are not grounded,” the company said in its own statement Monday. “We call on the media and the public to refrain from publishing unverified assumptions, and to behave responsibly and sensibly.”

“Tehran,” which follows an Iranian-born, Israeli-raised spy who is sent back on her first deep-cover mission to Iran, was renewed for a fourth season by Apple in December. In 2021, the series won an International Emmy for Best Drama. Across its first three seasons, the drama has featured appearances from prominent Hollywood stars like Glenn Close and Hugh Laurie.

“I want to say that ‘Tehran’ is not only an espionage series, it’s also about understanding the human behind your enemy,” Eden said while accepting the show’s International Emmy award, pointing to the on-set collaborations between Israeli and Iranian crew members as evidence of what she meant. “We found out that we have a lot in common.”

“I think it gives hope for the future,” Eden added. “I hope that we can walk together, the Iranians and the Israelis, in Jerusalem and in Tehran as friends and not as enemies.”

In addition to “Tehran,” Eden also produced “The Magpie,” “Shakshouka” and a number of other, successful Israeli TV shows and movies.