‘Tehran’ Sets Season 3 Premiere Date After 2-Year Delay, Renewed for Season 4 on Apple TV

Apple TV has finally set a premiere date for the third season of “Tehran,” two years after the spy thriller’s return was postponed following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Per the streamer’s update on Thursday, the third installment of “Tehran,” which already aired in Israel, will have its global debut on Jan. 9, 2026, with new episodes arriving every Friday through Feb. 27.

Apple TV also confirmed that the International Emmy Award-winning series has been renewed for a fourth season, which is currently in production. However, no information on Season 4’s planned release date has been given.

“Tehran,” created by Dana Eden, Moshe Zonder and Maor Kohn, “follows Tamar (Niv Sultan), a Mossad hacker-agent who infiltrates Tehran under a false identity,” the show’s description notes.

“After going rogue at the end of Season 2 and reeling from the loss of her closest allies,” the logline continues, “in Season 3, Tamar must find a way to reinvent herself and win back the Mossad’s support if she is to survive.”

Written by Tony Saint and Simon Allen and directed by Daniel Syrkin, the eight-episode third season sees Hugh Laurie (“House,” “The Night Manager”) join the cast alongside Shaun Toub and Shila Ommi. Sasson Gabai, Phoenix Raei and Bahar Pars also join “Tehran” Season 3 as new additions to the cast.

“Tehran” is a co-production between Apple TV and KAN 11 the Israeli public broadcaster. The series is executive produced by Eden and Shula Spiegel for Donna and Shula Productions; Alon Aranya for Paper Plane Productions; Julien Leroux for Paper Entertainment; Zonder, Syrkin, Omri Shenhar, Saint, Dari Shai Slutzky, and Tal Fraifeld and Ronny Perry for Kan.

Watch the Season 3 trailer above.

Seasons 1 and 2 of “Tehran” are available to stream on Apple TV.