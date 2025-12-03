What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

Netflix’s “Stranger Things” roared back onto the platform with its long-awaited final season on Nov. 26 — reclaiming the No. 1 spot on the ScreenShare chart for the week of Nov. 22–28, 2025. Its surge in conversation nudged “Wicked: For Good” down slightly, though the blockbuster musical is still performing exceptionally well just a week after its theatrical debut. Meanwhile, as the NFL regular season heads into its closing stretch, the league continues to spark strong audience excitement.

On the TV and streaming front, Paramount’s “Landman” remains a standout performer as it moves through the first half of its second season. HBO Max’s “It: Welcome to Derry” nears its season finale but continues to hold firm within the Top 10. Apple TV+’s new sci-fi drama “Pluribus” is hitting its mid-season stride and helps round out this week’s list.

Film sequels continue to be a part of the cultural conversation, with the recently released “Zootopia 2” and “The Conjuring: Last Rites” (now streaming on HBO Max) joining highly anticipated upcoming titles such as “Avatar: Fire and Ash” and “Five Nights at Freddy’s 2” in the Top 10.