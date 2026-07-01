Danny Glover Reveals Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnosis

Danny Glover has been living with Alzheimer’s disease for multiple years, the 79-year-old actor revealed in a sit-down interview with “Today” on Wednesday.

“I’m sure as it advances, things are going to be different and changing,” he told Lester Holt.

Per the former “NBC Nightly News” anchor’s report, Glover’s diagnosis has already impacted his movements, speech and memories — but he is still up and about.

“I could live with it, in a sense,” Glover added.

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The interview also served as a career retrospective for the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award honorary Oscar winner, who picked 1984’s “Places in the Heart” as his favorite of his films, in part due to its personal significance; Glover’s mother Carrie tragically died in a car accident on the day he won the role.

Elsewhere in the NBC video, Glover’s family proudly showed their support for their “Lethal Weapon” patriarch, as the actor told Holt: “They’ve got my back.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 7 million Americans over the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer’s disease — with Black men suffering at twice the national average.