Darrell Sheets, ‘Storage Wars’ Star, Dies at 67

Darrell Sheets, one of the stars of the A&E series “Storage Wars,” has died at the age of 67.

According to police, Sheets died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was found in his home early Wednesday morning.

“On April 22, 2026, at approximately 0200 hours, officers with the Lake Havasu City Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1500 block of Chandler Drive in reference to a reported deceased individual,” the Lake Havasu Police Department said per media reports. “Upon arrival, officers located a male subject who suffered from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The male was pronounced deceased on scene and the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit was notified and responded to the scene to assume the investigation.”

The release continued: “The body was ultimately turned over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office for further investigation. The male subject has been identified as Darrell Sheets, a 67-year-old resident of Lake Havasu City and Darrell’s family has been notified. This incident remains under active investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.”

Sheets appeared in 163 episodes of “Storage Wars” between 2010 and 2013. The premise of the show was to pit teams of buyers against one another to get the best bang for their buck at auctions of storage units and their hidden goodies.

After suffering a heart attack in 2019, Sheets retired from the reality series for the most part but still popped up on the show from time to time. Instead, he moved to Arizona and ran an antiques store.

A bio for Sheets up on the A&E website explains that he was “addicted to the high” of the storage auction game for 32 years.

“While others have turned the gambling side of storage buying into steady businesses, Darrell is always going for the “big hit.” Boasting a big game, Darrell is quick to tell you about the four Picassos and the world’s most lucrative comic book collection that he has scored through storage auctions.”