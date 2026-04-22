While discussing former “The Hills” star Spencer Pratt’s run for Los Angeles mayor, Andy Cohen couldn’t help but share his disgust for Joe Rogan after learning the podcaster endorsed Pratt.

“Oh, Rogan,” Cohen said sarcastically during a Tuesday taping of “Watch What Happens Live” on Bravo.

“The Hills” Kristin Cavallari was the talk show’s guest on Tuesday, and she was asked how she felt about Pratt’s run.

Watch the clip via TMZ below:

😳 Andy Cohen blasts Joe Rogan as a "f***ing idiot" over Spencer Pratt Mayor endorsement.



🎥: Bravo pic.twitter.com/dtarSgijje — TMZ (@TMZ) April 22, 2026

She said she was shocked at first, but noted that if people actually listen to Pratt, they’ll learn that Pratt is very knowledgeable about politics.

“He’s very well-spoken. Of course Brody [Jenner] is going to endorse him. That’s his best friend,” Cavallari said. “And I honestly could see him winning. People in California really are excited about him.”

That’s when Cohen cut in and said, “Kinda seems like he’s going to win.”

“I think so,” Cavallari replied.

“[Los Angeles Mayor] Karen Bass, like, she does not have a lot of people going for her. He’s got a lot of momentum,” Cohen said, to which Cavallari said, “Rogan just endorsed him.”

And that’s what set Cohen off. Rogan endorsed Pratt during a recording of his massively popular “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.

“The great mind of the universe,” Cohen said in jest. “Go f—king Rogan. What a f—king idiot. Sorry.”

Cohen didn’t give any further details about the apparent disdain he feels for Rogen, but it could be due to his longstanding support of Trump. On April 18, Rogan met with Trump at the Oval Office where the president signed an executive order accelerating FDA research into psychedelic drugs as a way to treat PTSD and other mental health issues.