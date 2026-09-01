Debi Mazar Says ‘Entourage’ Set Became ‘Toxic’ After Her 2nd Baby: ‘They Didn’t Like That I Got Fat’

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Debi Mazar thought the “Entourage” set got toxic after she had her second kid.

In an interview with The Times published Saturday, Mazar remembered how the tides shifted when she was shooting the HBO series. The actress played Vincent Chase’s publicist in the show and while it started out fun, things changed when she got pregnant with her second child.

“Season one was a joy-fest. But in the third season, the set was a testosterone-fuelled environment,” Mazar told the publication. “I’m tough, but it got toxic towards the end for me. And I’d had my second baby and they didn’t like that I got fat, even though I got skinny again.”

She added: “It was complicated because I’m outspoken and never held back my discontent. But I always was professional and I’m grateful I was on it. It was a lot of fun, until it wasn’t.”

Mazar played Shauna Roberts in “Entourage” throughout the series’ run. The HBO show was on from 2004 to 2011 and netted six Emmy wins and one Golden Globe. It got its own film in 2015 and Mazar again returned as Shauna.

Back in 2020, Mazar talked to PeopleTV’s “Couch Surfing” about her time on the show. She admitted that some of the dialogue she was given as Vincent’s foul-mouthed publicist was hard to read at times.

“I was kind of, almost like embarrassed by my dialogue, because I curse, and I obviously have the ability to be a complete trash mouth, but some of the things I would say would completely make me blush,” Mazar said.

She added: “With TV, you don’t know what they’re going to write. I took a job to make money. I mean, [creator Doug Ellin] wrote a really strong character, but that set was very testosterone-driven and misogynistic.”