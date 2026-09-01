Tony Romo Pleads No Contest to OWI, Citing His ‘Over-Reliance on Alcohol’

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Tony Romo released his first public statement since his OWI arrest in July on Tuesday, taking full responsibility for his mistakes while opening up about his struggles with an “over-reliance on alcohol.”

“Football has shaped nearly every meaningful part of my life. I played for more than 20 years,” Romo wrote Tuesday. “Playing taught me the power of relationships, the strength of a team, and the toughness to face failure head-on with honesty, resilience, and the determination to do better. This is one of those moments when I am leaning on everything football taught me.”

On Tuesday, Romo pleaded no contest to the civil offense charge connected to his OWI arrest in Wisconsin in July. Commenting on the case’s conclusion, Romo wrote, “I own this completely.”

On July 23, Romo was pulled over in Milwaukee and was charged on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Bodycam footage of the 46-year-old’s arrest, which occurred while he was leaving a golf tournament, quickly went viral online. The footage showed him refusing to take a breathalyzer test after his arrest.

In his Tuesday statement, Romo characterized his struggles with alcohol as the result of an over-reliance on pain killers he’d previously developed and overcome, which itself stemmed from the “constant, debilitating pain” left by the many back injuries he experienced over the course of his NFL career.

“Multiple back surgeries ended my career earlier than I expected and left me with constant, debilitating pain. That pain led to a dependence on pain medication, and my efforts to get off those medications led to an over-reliance on alcohol,” the former Cowboys quarterback and CBS NFL commentator shared, adding, “None of this is an excuse. These are my failures, and I take responsibility for them.”

“When you fall short, you stand up and take full responsibility. This is an important first step. The harder and more important step is examining the path that brought you here and making the changes necessary to move forward,” Romo’s statement continued. “That path requires honesty.”

On July 31, CBS placed Romo on an indefinite leave “until further notice.” Fellow NFL veteran J.J. Watt will fill his commentary role at the network alongside play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson when the new NFL season begins next week.

In the closing lines of his Sept. 1 statement, Romo nonetheless looked toward his broadcasting return.

“The past month has been difficult, but it has also been personally significant. It has required me to confront and own my mistakes fully — to the Lord, to myself, to my family, and now to the public,” Romo noted. “I am working closely with a team of doctors to address my health and make the necessary changes.”

“I am deeply grateful for the support of my family, my friends, and the NFL community including players, coaches, and owners. Your encouragement has meant more to me than you know,” the former NFL star’s statement concluded. “As I turn my attention to my health, my family, and, in time, my return to CBS, I kindly ask for privacy during this period.”