Denny’s Corporation ordered an honorary plaque to embattled Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang be remounted in a Silicon Valley branch this month after the diner’s management had it removed amid his high-profile affairs.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the Denny’s communications team espoused even more unmitigated support for the newly reinstated tech executive and former Denny’s employee, despite his public missteps — a romantically penned doubling down that roundly earned the mockery of diner’s patrons in the comments.

“How many diners get to say Jensen Huang calls them his first alma mater? We don’t take that lightly,” the post read. “Jensen, your booth is waiting and the coffee’s on.”

“Beautifully said,” one commentator wrote. “Do the Chinese spies have plaques too?”

“Who cares about that old rich perv,” wrote another. “BRING BACK THE OLD FRIES.”

Several more expressed that maybe Denny’s should just focus on what they do best: serving food 24/7.

“Just put the pancakes on the plate bro,” one wrote before another added, “Trying to wrap my head around the largest diner chain in the world posting this.”



“Some things you just don’t take off the menu. Jensen Huang is one of them,” Denny’s post read. “Long before Nvidia changed the world, Jensen was washing dishes and serving guests at Denny’s. Years later, he and his co-founders sat down over coffee in one of our booths to talk through the idea that became Nvidia. We couldn’t be prouder of the history we share.

“On the morning of Nov. 10, we wrote to Nvidia’s communications team: ‘Jensen is part of our history, and we are part of his.’ On Friday, Nov. 13, we learned the plaque marking that booth had come down. We put the plaque right back up where it belongs.

“The plaque marks what happened in that booth. But our history with Jensen goes back much further, to the dishes he washed, the guests he served and the work he still talk about with pride. Think about all the people who’ve washed dishes in America’s Diner over the years. Every one of them matters to us. One of them went on to change the world, and he still remembers what he learned at the sink.

“How many diners get to say Jensen Huang calls them his first alma mater? We don’t take that lightly. Jensen, your booth is waiting and the coffee’s on. We’re always open, 24/7.”

Huang returned to the helm of the AI chipmaker he founded earlier this week after the scandal involving an admitted extramarital affair, allegations of Chinese espionage and scrutiny of the company’s business dealings. Huang resigned Nov. 11 after acknowledging in a message to employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife.

Nvidia’s board reinstated Huang Nov. 23, following direct appeals from President Donald Trump, who said he had been assured the executive posed no national security threat. Huang is expected to face questions from lawmakers next month as federal investigations continue.