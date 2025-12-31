Disney to Modify ‘Indiana Jones’ Stunt Show After 400-Pound Prop Boulder Injures Cast Member

Disney said it’s modifying its famous “Indiana Jones” stunt show after its iconic 400-pound boulder prop malfunctioned and injured a cast member earlier this week.

“We’re focused on supporting our cast member who is recovering,” representatives for Disney World said in a statement to People on Wednesday. “Safety is at the heart of what we do, and that element of the show will be modified as our safety team completes a review of what happened.”

Walt Disney World’s Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular show was saved from the runaway boulder by the cast member in a video posted to TikTook on Tuesday. The recording shows the cast member lunging in front of the boulder as it rolled toward the unsuspecting audience at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida. The accelerating prop hit him in the head, causing him to fall to the ground.

As he stood up, his head was clearly bleeding, and several employees fled to his side to help him up. Fellow cast members covered his bloody, exposed head with their hands as they walked him off stage.

“Clap,” a man apparently operating the camera of the TikTok post says. “He literally saved our lives.”

According to Disney World’s website, actors depicting Indy and Marion “perform incredible stunts with explosive special effects” throughout the show, including dodging “deadly traps,” stunt fights and jumping from tall buildings, similar to those depicted in the “Raiders of the Lost Ark” film.

Typically, the show features a segment inspired by the classic film where Indy is chased by a barreling boulder down a predetermined track. However, in this instance, it appears the boulder rolled off of the cliff and barreled towards the audience.

One user on X, who claimed to know the “heroic cast member” named Robert, said he received six stitches in his head following the incident. They noted that he was a former stunt man, and that “his quick thinking saved many.”