Donald Gibb, ‘Revenge of the Nerds’ and ‘Bloodsport’ Actor, Dies at 71

Donald Gibb, an actor best known for his work in the “Revenge of the Nerds” film franchise and “Bloodsport,” died Tuesday. He was 71.

The performer, who notably played the dim-witted fraternity brother Ogre in 1984’s “Revenge of the Nerds” and its followup films “Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise” and “Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love,” passed away from health complications, his son Travis confirmed to TMZ.

While a specific caused of death was not shared, Gibb’s son noted that the actor died due to health complications while surrounded by his loved ones at his home in Texas. It’s said Gibb’s death wasn’t sudden, as he had been battling unspecified health issues for some time.

Gibb was born in New York City on August 4, 1954. He moved to California, where he was raised and attended Notre Dame High School in a suburb of Los Angeles. After graduation, Gibb attended the University of New Mexico on a basketball scholarship, but eventually transferred to the University of San Diego. There, he played football on a sports scholarship.

Gibb had a brief stint on the San Diego Chargers, but walked away from his football career after sustaining an injury in an automobile accident. It was this accident that prompted him to pivot his focus to acting, landing small, uncredited roles in “Stripes” and “Conan the Barbarian.”

While Gibb is best known for his aforementioned work in “Revenge of the Nerds,” he also starred opposite Jean-Claude Van Damme in 1988’s “Bloodsport,” in which he played fighter Ray Jackson. He reprised his role in the 1996 sequel, “Bloodsport II: The Next Kumite.”

Other credits include “1st & Ten,” “Hancock,” “Jocks” and “Amazon Women on the Moon.”

Gibb’s passing comes nearly three months after the death of his “Revenge of the Nerds” co-star Robert Carradine, who died following “a two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder,” his family shared at the time. He was also 71.