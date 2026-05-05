Donald Trump Skewers ‘Terrible’ Norah O’Donnell As ‘Any Woman Off The Streets’ Following ’60 Minutes’ WHCD Interview

Donald Trump skewered Norah O’Donnell, saying “any woman off the streets” could do her job following their “60 Minutes” interview days after the White House Correspondents Dinner attack.

In an interview Tuesday with Salem News Channel, the president expressed his displeasure with the CBS News Senior Correspondent after their sit-down last week. Trump explained that there was “nothing special” about how O’Donnell does her job.

“She’s terrible. I mean, she’s interviewed me before. She’s a regular person that gets paid a lot of money,” Trump said. “She’s no different — I could get any woman off the street, practically, and they would do just as good a job as her. There’s nothing special.”

When asked if the president ever considered walking out of an interview with O’Donnell, Trump explained it would only make things worse.

“No, because then you make it a bigger story, actually,” he said.

Trump called O’Donnell a “disgrace” after she read a part of the WHCD shooter’s manifesto during their “60 Minutes” interview where he wrote he was “no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.” O’Donnell asked for Trump’s reaction and he lashed out at her.

“I was waiting for you to read that because I knew you would because you’re horrible people,” Trump said. “Horrible people. Yeah, he did write that. I’m not a rapist. I didn’t rape anybody. I’m not a pedophile … You read that crap from some sick person? I got associated with all – stuff that has nothing to do with me. I was totally exonerated.”

Trump then rambled about only Democrats who spent any real time with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, despite numerous credible references in the Epstein Files and elsewhere noting Trump’s formerly close relationship with the disgraced late financier.

“You shouldn’t be reading that on ‘60 Minutes,’” Trump finished. “You’re a disgrace.”