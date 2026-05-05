Kimmel Mocks Trump Over America Getting Stuck With ‘Moron’ President: ‘I’ve Heard of It Happening Twice’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel torched President Trump for joking about America getting stuck with a “moron” for a president, remarking, “I’ve heard of it happening twice.”

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host kicked off his Monday monologue by recapping just one hour of Trump’s Truth Social feed from last Friday night.

“At 11:13 p.m., he posted a thinly veiled but definitely racist note about House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries,” Kimmel noted. “Followed two minutes later with a warning to Iran that said, ‘I have all the cards,’ and [which shows him] holding a bunch of UNO cards… which is a game you win by having no cards.”

“See what happens when you don’t play with your children?” he wryly remarked. Later, the comedian reported that Trump has been posting on his social media feeds nearly 20 times per day every day as of late. “Last month, he posted an average of 18 times a day,” Kimmel said, asking: “If you had a relative who was posting 18 times a day, you’d be worried about him, right? You’d be like, ‘What’s going on with cousin Matthew? Is he OK?’”

Kimmel subsequently pivoted to discussing Trump’s oft-referenced cognitive exam, which the president has begun bragging about acing again. During one recent event, Trump said he believes every presidential nominee should be forced to take a cognitive exam like him, otherwise, “He gets in, he’s got a good line of crap, and all of a sudden, you’re stuck with a man who’s a moron.”

“I’ve heard of it happening twice,” Kimmel joked. “I think it’s his self-awareness that I admire most.”

Elsewhere in his Monday night monologue, Kimmel noted that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been hospitalized in critical condition due to a bout of pneumonia.

“I read this, I really thought, ‘I wonder if they’ll try to blame this on me?’” Kimmel told his audience. “Sure enough, one of these podcast bozos points to a joke I made about Rudy on Thursday about him being a vampire and then suggests I might actually have some inside knowledge of what’s going on.”

At that, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host rolled a clip of a Newsmax panel about his Giuliani joke in which one of the panelists said it is “abhorrent” what Kimmel is doing “under the gauze of comedy.” Kimmel then reappeared standing under a giant, tarp-like gauze.

“She’s right. In fact, I’m under the gauze of comedy right now. The gauze, it gives me psychic abilities,” Kimmel said. “This is how I work. Every day in the morning, I wake up, I make coffee and then I look into the future to see which events have yet to occur, and then we write jokes, but we write jokes that we know are going to make trouble.”

“For the record, I hope Rudy Giuliani lives another 100 years,” Kimmel added. “He earned that outside the dildo shop. That was the funniest thing any person has done this century.”