Seth Meyers Warns Trump Supporters His Dancing Is the ‘Next to Go’: ‘Have You Seen How Tired He Is?’ | Video

If President Trump’s dancing is one of the things keeping his supporters onboard with him, Seth Meyers has a warning for those people: the president’s moves are “the next to go.”

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment on Monday night, Meyers highlighted a new Washington Post-ABC News-IPSOS poll, which indicated a record high disapproval rating of 62% for Trump. That didn’t surprise the NBC host. What did surprise him were the holdouts still insisting they support Trump. At this point, Meyers has just one question for those people.

“What’s your deal? Like, I get that like you’re MAGA, but like, what do you actually approve of?” Meyers asked. “Is it worth it for you to pay high gas prices, if it means liberals also pay high gas prices? Is that how much you want to own the libs, at the cost of owning thyself?”

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“I mean seriously, what’s left, the dancing? Is that what you like?” he continued. “Because the dancing is the next to go. Have you seen how tired he is? He barely has the energy to get through a meeting in the Oval Office. Dude always looks like my kids when I’m on the last few pages of ‘Goodnight Moon.’”

The “Late Night” host then joked that maybe Trump’s “poetry” is what is keeping his supporters around, playing a clip of the moment the president promised “Nothing bad can happen. It can only good happen.”

“Does that resonate with you? Because I’m pretty sure he got that from a fortune cookie written by Frankenstein,” Meyers joked.

You can watch his full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.