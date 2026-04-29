Seth Meyers Hesitates to Start Next Joke in Monologue Just to Look at Photo of Trump’s Hand Longer | Video

Seth Meyers was reluctant to move on to a new joke in his monologue on Tuesday night, but not because he was enjoying the laughs his prior punchline was getting. No, the NBC host just wanted to linger on a photo of President Trump’s bruised hand a bit longer.

At the start of his monologue, Meyers noted that Trump welcomed King Charles III for his state visit this week. The visit comes in honor of the 250th anniversary of America, but the late night host joked it also commemorates another occasion.

“As well as the 280th anniversary of their hands!” Meyers quipped.

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At that, an image of both men’s hands appeared, with Trumps looking bruised and the King’s looking a bit swollen and wearing a pinky ring.

As the audience laughed, Meyers just smiled and went quiet, holding on the image for awhile. Eventually, he explained what was happening.

“Sorry, I just know when I start the next joke, the picture changes,” he said.

The late night host did move on shortly after that, don’t worry. Trump’s bruised hands have long been a source of amusement for Meyers, with the host joking at one point that the president has an “Addams Family” hand. He even apologized for not covering it as much as he would like, so it appears Meyers may be making up for lost time.

Just a week ago, Meyers joked that Trump’s hand might indicate that his second presidency won’t end in impeachment, but rather in a “Willy Wonka” kind of situation.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ monologue in the video above.