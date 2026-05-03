Rudy Giuliani Hospitalized in Critical but Stable Condition in Florida

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani has been hospitalized in critical condition in Florida, The New York Times reported Sunday. It’s unclear what sent the 81-year-old to the hospital, or how long he has been there.

Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition. Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same level of strength as we speak.



We do ask that you… — Ted Goodman (@TedCGoodman) May 3, 2026

“Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition. Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same level of strength as we speak,” political strategist Ted Goodman wrote on X. “We do ask that you join us in prayer for America’s Mayor Rudy Giuliani.”

Donald Trump responded to the news via Truth Social. “Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani, a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR, has been hospitalized, and is in critical condition,” he wrote. “What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING! They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad!”

Giuliani was in a car rash in New Hampshire in August, and arrived at New York’s annual 9/11 memorial ceremony in a wheelchair and a body brace. Despite that, he was photographed in good spirits and shaking the hands of the state’s governor Kathy Hochul and Kash Patel, director of the FBI.

Giuliani suffered a fractured vertebrae and lacerations after stopping on the highway to assist a domestic-violence victim in the accident.

More to come …