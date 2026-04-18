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Dylan Sprouse Tackles Trespasser at Hollywood Hills Home, Detains Him Before Arrest

The former Disney star reportedly drew a gun on the male suspect, halting what appears to be an attempted burglary

Stephanie kaloi
Cole Sprouse attends the Grand Dîner du Louvre at Musee du Louvre on March 03, 2026 in Paris, France
Cole Sprouse attends the Grand Dîner du Louvre at Musee du Louvre on March 3, 2026 in Paris. (Francois Durand/Getty Images)

Former Disney star Dylan Sprouse protected his Hollywood Hills home and Victoria Secret model wife early Friday after a male suspect was caught trespassing on his property in an apparent attempted burglary.

The 33-year-old entertainer tackled the man before he entered the home, and reportedly drew a gun on him, detaining the suspect until LAPD arrived and made an arrest.

Sprouse, who got his break playing Zack Martin on Disney Channel’s “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” and “The Suite Life on Deck,” and his wife Barbara Palvin were home when the intruder arrived; Palvin called authorities at 12:30 a.m. Friday to report the invasion.

The Los Angeles Times reports the celebrity couple was not harmed but shaken. Representatives for Sprouse did not immediately respond to The Wrap’s request for comment.

“Officers were told that Dylan had a gun and, at one point, he put it back in his holster and behind the front gate of his home,” TMZ reported. “And we’re told he held the man at gunpoint prior to tackling him.”

The outlet also noted the pair have been subjected to past break ins.

Sprouse has kept a mostly low profile since his Disney heyday. The actor most recently played The Kid in 2025’s “Surrender,” which also starred Josh Duhamel and Elena Sanchez.

In 2024, he told Sharp Magazine he hopes to continue to make more movies with his friends.

“Everyone comes into this industry with a thought process like, ‘Man, I’d love to make movies with my friends,’” he said while promoting The Duel, which he executive produced. “I’ve gotten to a point now, in my career, where that’s possible.” 

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Stephanie kaloi

Stephanie Kaloi

Stephanie is a reporter at TheWrap. She has been covering news, politics, entertainment, media, and sports (mostly women’s basketball) for over 15 years. Her experience includes The Guardian, People, the BBC, SB Nation and more.

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