Dylan Sprouse and Mason Gooding to Star in Patrick Lussier’s Actioner ‘Aftermath’

Dylan Sprouse, of “After We Collided” and “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody,” will team with Mason Gooding from “Scream VI” and “Booksmart” for a new action film from Patrick Lussier. The director of “Drive Angry” and “My Bloody Valentine 3-D” will helm “Aftermath,” which Voltage Pictures will handle on the global sales market beginning at the upcoming European Film Market.

“With Patrick’s (Lussier) expert direction, Dylan, Mason, Dichen [Lachman], and Megan [Scott] deliver knock-out performances in ‘Aftermath.’ I’m sure our content partners and audiences the world over will respond incredibly well to this high voltage, fresh, THIS generation Action film,” said Voltage President and COO Jonathan Deckter.

The picture concerns an Army Ranger (Sprouse) trapped with hundreds of other commuters and a high-profile prisoner (Dichen Lachman) after ex-military contractors shut down Boston’s Tobin Bridge. Gooding will play the bad guy in what is essentially “’Die Hard’ in a traffic jam,” with Sprouse trying to save his little sister as well as other imperiled hostages.

The film, which also features Megan Scott, Kevin Chapman and Will Lyman and is penned by Nathan Graham Davis, just completed principal photography in Boston. Brian Pitt, Lucas Jarach and Tim Sullivan are producers.