Veteran character and voice over actor E.J. Carroll died suddenly Thursday on the way to a voice over recording session. The actor was 66.

His manager Jon Mason confirmed his death to TheWrap. The case of death has not been determined.

The actor was best known for his roles in “The Deuce,” “Law & Order” and “Boardwalk Empire.” He most recently appeared in “The Mayflower” as a stalker.

Carroll was born in 1960, and throughout his acting career appeared in films, television and video games. His first credit was for playing a cop in a 1998 episode of “Law & Order.” He appeared in the series across three other episodes through 2004.

He also appeared in spinoff series for the legal drama “Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Criminal Intent.”

The actor went on to appear in several films in the 2000s and 2010s, including “The Night Listener,” Darren Aronfsky’s “The Wrestler” and Robert De Niro and Kate Beckinsale-led “Everybody’s Fine.”

One of his most recognizable role was his recurring role in HBO’s “The Deuce” as Fat Mooney, who ran a New York City sex shop owned by Frankie Martino (James Franco). He acted in six episodes of the drama series.

In the video game sector, Carroll voiced a character in Grand Theft Auto V and Need for Speed: Undercover. Other notable television credits included “Blue Bloods,” “The Blacklist,” “The Punisher” and “Pose.”

His loved ones will host a Celebration of Life service in the new year in New York City.