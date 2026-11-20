Hello Sunshine Film and TV President Lauren Neustadter is exiting her role at the end of the year after nearly a decade with Reese Witherspoon’s production company.

Neustadter, who joined Hello Sunshine shortly after its launch in 2017, departs after Witherspoon teamed up with Mediawan to buy back the company’s majority stake from the Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs-led Candle Media for low- to mid-eight figures — a fraction of its $900 million valuation when it was acquired in 2021. Following the sale, Hello Sunshine also cut 50% of its staff.

Her TV and film producing credits include “The Morning Show,” “Big Little Lies,” “Little Fires Everywhere,” “Elle,” “From Scratch,” “Lucky,” “Surface,” “The Last Thing He Told Me” and “Truth Be Told,” “Tiny Beautiful Things,” “Daisy Jones & The Six,” “Something from Tiffany’s,” “Your Place or Mine,” “You’re Cordially Invited,” “Where the Crawdads Sing,” and TriStar’s upcoming adaptation of “The Nightingale.”

Before joining Hello Sunshine, Neustadter began her career as a film executive at Miramax and Twentieth Century Fox, then became an executive at FOX network, where she oversaw series including “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “The Mindy Project” and “Lethal Weapon.”

“Building Hello Sunshine alongside Reese and our incredible team has been the privilege of a lifetime,” Neustadter said in a statement. “I’m deeply proud of all the shows and movies we’ve made, the doors we’ve opened for new voices, and the ways we have put women in the spotlight both in front of and behind the camera. I am grateful for every moment of it, and I will always be cheering for Hello Sunshine.”

“Lauren’s taste, passion, and leadership have been integral to Hello Sunshine’s film and television success,” Witherspoon added. “I’m so proud of what we accomplished together and grateful for her partnership and the lasting foundation she built around telling powerful, complex female-driven stories that resonate.”

Under the partnership with Mediawan, Hello Sunshine will continue to focus on its core strengths in women-centric premium film and television and Reese’s Book Club, while expanding into new storytelling formats and distribution models.

It also gains access to Mediawan’s reach, resources and creative relationships across five continents while preserving its independence. The French media conglomerate produces more than 450 titles each year with a global network of nearly 100 production labels across 15 countries, including The North Road Company, Chernin Entertainment, Plan B Entertainment and See-Saw Films, Kinetic Content, Wiedemann & Berg, Palomar, Our Films, Drama Republic, Chapter2, Chi-Fou-Mi and more.

Mediawan’s notable credits include “Adolescence,” “Backrooms,” “F1,” “Slow Horses,” “Call My Agent!,” “Apex,” “Miraculous,” “Love Is Blind,” “New Girl,” “The Greatest Showman” and the “Planet of the Apes” franchise.