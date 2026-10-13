Reese Witherspoon Teams With Mediawan to Buy Back Hello Sunshine

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Reese Witherspoon is taking Hello Sunshine back. The actress and producer is set to buy back her media company from Candle Media in partnership with Mediawan. Financial terms for the sale were not immediately disclosed.

“Mediawan has built a global, independent studio by putting creators first. That has always been my vision for Hello Sunshine,” said Witherspoon, founder of Hello Sunshine. “I’m investing alongside Mediawan and joining Pierre-Antoine Capton and his teams because this is the perfect home for this new media landscape. It’s also a homecoming. Peter Chernin and Jesse Jacobs believed in Hello Sunshine from day one. I’m deeply proud of what our incredible team has built, and grateful to Blackstone and Candle Media for their partnership and unwavering support. The best is still ahead.”

Hello Sunshine co-founder Seth Rodsky will join the Board of the company alongside Witherspoon and representatives from Mediawan following the acquisition. The deal comes after Witherspoon first sold Hello Sunshine to Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs’ Candle Media for a reported $900 million. Moelis & Company served as financial advisor to Candle Media. Candle Media and Hello Sunshine were represented by Kirkland & Ellis. Reese Witherspoon was represented by Latham & Watkins. Mediawan was represented by Gibson Dunn.